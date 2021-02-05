CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Man Robs Roscoe’s House of Chicken and Waffles at Gunpoint For Chicken!? [VIDEO]

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Bruxie Gourmet Waffle Sandwiches opens a new store

Source: MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images / Getty

What would you dooo for some chicken and waffles ♫

A California man wanted some chicken so he went to the famous Roscoe’s House of Chicken and Waffles in Pasadena but he wasn’t wearing a mask.  Just like in Ohio, no shirt, no shoes, no mask…no service.  However the kind  Roscoe’s House of Chicken and Waffles told the man they would be more than happy to serve him if he went and got a mask, so he say’s cool and leaves.

When the man returned he was still maskless, however when he went home instead of getting his mask he got a gun, then demanded the employees of Roscoe’s House of Chicken and Waffles to give him all the chicken and all the waffles they had.  Oh before he walked out he made sure he grabbed the syrup too.

Unfortunately for this man that obviously feels some type of way about wearing a mask, was captured clearly on surveillance video because he wasn’t wearing a mask.

I guess he showed them….LOL

Take a look at the video below.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

Mask Mandate , Robbery , Roscoe’s House Of Chicken And Waffles

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
Bruxie Gourmet Waffle Sandwiches opens a new store
Man Robs Roscoe’s House of Chicken and Waffles…
 2 hours ago
02.05.21
Nipsey Hussle
Nipsey Hussle’s ‘The Marathon’ Live Album Experience Will…
 2 hours ago
02.05.21
Photo of Harold MELVIN & The Blue Notes
Former Lead Singer of Harold Melvin & The…
 2 hours ago
02.05.21
Simone Biles of United States prepares to compete in the...
Dianne Durham, first Black national gymnastics champion, dead…
 5 hours ago
02.05.21
Exclusives
Close