Akron Public School Students Heading Back to Classrooms

The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc of the lives of people not only medically, but mentally not mention educationally as our children have been physically out of school for almost a year forcing parents and grandparents to be teachers aids and kitchen tables to be classroom desks but unfortunately the learning process for our children has been hard for the children, parents and teachers. The hopes for 2021 was with a new administration and vaccines that our children will be able to go back to school physically sooner than later and in Akron, OH that sooner looks to be right around the corner.

Starting March 15, Kindergarten through second-grade students and those with disabilities will return to school five days a week. However, many of them may not have the same teacher they've had this school year because of staff being split between the two learning styles.

