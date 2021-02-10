Mary J. Blige and Jay-Z Nominated For 2021 Rock Hall Induction

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Cleveland, Ohio we have Breaking News The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has just dropped the 411, their nominations for the class of 2021 and Congratulations are in order as the Queen of R&B Mary J. Blige and Hard Knock Life rapper Jay-Z have made the list.

In a video posted on their official Twitter page The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced that the Fan Vote is now open for you to vote for your favorite artists/bands until April 30, 2021. The official inductees will be announced in May with the finalists being inducted in a ceremony in the fall in Cleveland, OH.

According to The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame official website:

Seven out of 16 of the Nominees are on the ballot for the first time, including Foo Fighters, The Go-Go’s, Iron Maiden, JAY-Z, Mary J. Blige, Fela Kuti, and Dionne Warwick. Chaka Khan was previously nominated both solo and with the band Rufus. If elected, Carole King and Tina Turner will become the second and third female artists inducted twice, following Stevie Nicks’ 2019 election. If Foo Fighters are inducted, Dave Grohl will also become a twice-inducted performer.

Take a look at the The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame official announcement below.

