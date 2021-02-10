CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Mary J. Blige and Jay-Z Nominated For 2021 Rock Hall Induction

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Mary J. Blige And Maxwell Perform At The O2 Arena - London

Source: C Brandon / Getty

Cleveland, Ohio we have Breaking News The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has just dropped the 411, their nominations for the class of 2021 and Congratulations are in order as the Queen of R&B Mary J. Blige and Hard Knock Life rapper Jay-Z have made the list.

In a video posted on their official Twitter page The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced that the Fan Vote is now open for you to vote for your favorite artists/bands until April 30, 2021.  The official inductees will be announced in May with the finalists being inducted in a ceremony in the fall in Cleveland, OH.

According to The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame official website:

Seven out of 16 of the Nominees are on the ballot for the first time, including Foo Fighters, The Go-Go’s, Iron Maiden, JAY-Z, Mary J. Blige, Fela Kuti, and Dionne Warwick. Chaka Khan was previously nominated both solo and with the band Rufus. If elected, Carole King and Tina Turner will become the second and third female artists inducted twice, following Stevie Nicks’ 2019 election. If Foo Fighters are inducted, Dave Grohl will also become a twice-inducted performer.

Take a look at the The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame official announcement below.

 

 

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

Cleveland , Jay-Z , Mary J. Blige , nominations , Ohio , The Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
Chris Kelly's Funeral Services
Keke Wyatt Was In Tears Apologizing For Bi-Racial…
 8 mins ago
02.10.21
Michelle Obama
Waffles + Mochi Starring Michelle Obama Is Coming…
 44 mins ago
02.10.21
Mary J. Blige And Maxwell Perform At The O2 Arena - London
Mary J. Blige and Jay-Z Nominated For 2021…
 49 mins ago
02.10.21
Mielle Organics Announces Megan Thee Stallion as First…
 3 hours ago
02.10.21
Exclusives
Close