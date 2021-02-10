Keke Wyatt Was In Tears Apologizing For Bi-Racial Oppression Comments

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

I don’t care what year you were born in, parents have taught you all that when you make a mistake apologize and keep it movin. The key to apology’s is in order for them to be accepted they must be sincere and the receiver must be accepting.

Recently the ever controversial R&B singer, Keke Wyatt, that ain’t never scared of nothing or nobody made some comments about bi-racial people being oppressed and got dragged up and down social media for it. Un-Keke like she recently made an appearance on “Cocktails with Queens” and made a tearful apology for comments but unfortunately some people weren’t here for it.

“I want my sisters to know that I love them,…And I am sorry down to my damn bone marrow if I hurt…I did not mean to diminish our culture at all.” -Keke Wyatt Take a look at Keke Wyatt’s apology below then tell us what you think.

Also On 93.1 WZAK: