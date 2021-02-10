CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: Domino’s Pizza Seeking 500 Additional Employees in Northeast Ohio!

If you love pizza and are in need of a job, then you are in luck!

Domino’s Pizza is planning to hire 500 for its part-time and full-time jobs across their Northeast Ohio locations.

Lots of openings are available for those who are interested.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

The positions that need filled are delivery drivers, customer service, assistant manager and managers.

“We have a huge need to hire additional team members,” said Patrick Anderson, who owns Domino’s in Coshocton and Newcomerstown. “We want to continue providing great service and delicious pizza to our customers, and in order to do so, we need more part-time and full-time team members.”

For more job information, and to apply, click here.

 

Click here to read more.

 

