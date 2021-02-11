The Bijou Star Files: Kevin Hart Got, Got For Over $1Mil

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, February 11, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
Saweetie Creates A Raw Oyster & Ramen Noodle Chicken Seasoning Concoction
On Wednesday, Saweetie uploaded a video, eating a raw oyster with a little ramen noodle chicken seasoning. Read More
AUNT JEMIMA Families of Models …WANT MORE THAN JUST A BRAND CHANGE
Aunt Jemima’s name and face are now scrubbed from the breakfast products she’s fronted for more than a century — a move in the right direction, but far from enough to do justice to the women who served as her model … so say their descendants. Read More
KEVIN HART Personal Shopper Busted …OVER $1 MIL IN BOGUS SPENDING ALLEGED!!!
Kevin Hart’s personal shopper took that title way too literally, according to prosecutors … who say the guy swindled Kev out of more than a million bucks. Read More
Wendy Williams Puts Out a Casting Call for New Boyfriend
Wendy Williams is looking for a new man — so she put out a casting call. Read More
Two Sanitation Workers Rescue Kidnapped Louisiana Girl
A pair of Louisiana sanitation workers are being hailed as heroes after they helped rescue an abducted 10-year-old. Read More
LARRY FLYNT ‘HUSTLER’ FOUNDER DEAD AT 78
Larry Flynt — the famous and controversial publisher known for launching a porn empire — has died. Read More
LAUREN LONDON NOT PREGNANT!!! Shuts Down Rumors HARD
Lauren confirms she’s NOT pregnant, calling the rumors “lies.” Read More
Tisha Campbell & Tichina Arnold Teaming Up For New Talk Show ‘Tisha & Tichina Have Issues’
Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold have a new project in the works that will finally place them back onscreen together since their days as ‘Gina’ and ‘Pam’ on the iconic TV series ‘Martin’. Read More
LVMH To Reportedly Shut Down Rihanna’s Fenty Fashion House
According to recent reports, LVMH just announced that is has decided to officially shut down Rihanna’s Fenty fashion line after less than two years. Read More
Lamar Odom Alleges Sabrina Parr Told Him She Slept With His Ex-Wife’s Significant Other
We all have witnessed the ups and downs of Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr‘s relationship. However, it seems like they are done for good and have officially moved on in separate directions. Read More
Twitter Reacts To Urban Outfitters’ HBCU Hoodie Collection
The collection is in partnership with the Collegiate Licensing Company, and the line was inspired by the cultural vibes of HBCU homecomings and streetwear, however, many aren’t feeling the overall design and presentation. The hoodies showcasing 20 HBCUs retail at $89. Read More
NBA Overrules Mark Cuban’s Decision To Stop Playing National Anthem At Games
The NBA is laying down the law following pushback Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, received for his decision to stop playing the national anthem before home games. Read More
Substitute Teacher Charged With 19 Counts of Child Molestation After Masturbating in Class Full of Children
A substitute teacher was arrested in Georgia on Friday on 19 charges of child molestation after she allegedly masturbated in front of a classroom of seven- and eight-year-old children. Read More
