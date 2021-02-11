LOCAL NEWS: JACK Cleveland Casino and Thistledown Racino Returns to 24/7 Operation After Ohio Curfew is Lifted

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

With news of Ohio’s statewide curfew being lifted, a lot of the businesses that were impacted are starting to return to normal hours.

Two of the most popular attractions, JACK Cleveland Casino and JACK Thistledown Racino, are going back to their usual operations.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

According to a press release, both locations will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. “We are enthusiastic to once again offer non-stop gaming entertainment and excited that it coincides with the opening of 3,000 square-feet of brand new gaming space at JACK Thistledown Racino, as well as our continued offerings of the newest slots and live table games at JACK Cleveland Casino,” said Mark Dunkeson, Chief Executive Officer of JACK Entertainment.

JACK’s Downtown location even tweeted Fox 8’s web producer Jen Steer’s tweet from her Twitter account with the news:

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine made the announcement of the curfew lifting on Feb. 11.

The conclusion was based on a decrease in “hospitalization rates.” It doesn’t mean it could never return as numbers might prompt a return depending on how Ohioans are handling the pandemic moving forward.

