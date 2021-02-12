Five Dead After 100-Vehicle Pileup in Texas [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

In Northeast, Ohio and even Chicago we are accustomed to brutal winters with snow storms and icy road conditions. Hazardous road conditions in the North are basically par for the course in December, January and February however south of the Mason Dixon line our norm is an abnormality and things we take for granted like salt crews making it a little safer for us to drive is not the norm and unfortunately yesterday 5 people lost their lives when icy conditions on a highway was the culprit of a 100 car pileup in Texas.

Icy road conditions from freezing rain and sleet caused an accident involving 70 to 100 vehicles that included 18 wheeler tractor trailers, stretching nearly a mile long on Interstate 35W in Fort Worth, Texas causing traffic to be backed up on I-35 from I-30 to I-820 in both directions. At least 36 people were transported to area hospitals and several of those people were in critical condition with 5 being reported dead at this time.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the families that were affected by this accident.

Take a look at the video below

