Before Beyonce’ & Jay-Z There Was Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Before Beyonce’ and Jay-Z there was Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr. now JUST IN TIME FOR BLACK HISTORY MONTH, new music by Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr.

You don’t have to be a star baby to be in the music game show, and when your an icon there is never one last bell to answer to fry up a musical chart, so 20% of the Fifth Dimension, Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr., has decided to let the sunshine in on some real music, Silly Love Songs, on all streaming platforms.

Before social media music was a way of sending a message and/or a love letter and the Grammy Award winning duo, the former lead singers of The Fifth Dimension, Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr. made females proposing to males sound classy and having wedding bell blues, sexy, with their hit single ‘Wedding Bell Blues’ from the 1969 album ‘The Age of Aquarius’.

Come on and marry me Bill, I got the wedding bell blues, Please marry me Bill, I got the wedding bell blues ♫

The legendary singing duo, born again Christians, husband and wife Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr. have been married for over 50 years, while working together, however they haven’t recorded anything together in over 35 years but when your talents are touched by God there are no time limits to your talents. So who better than to drop new love music titled Silly Love Songs on us than the couple that if you looked up a perfect union in the dictionary their faces would be sitting tight there, than Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr.. Silly Love Songs written by another legend Paul & Linda McCartney. The couple used to sing the song together when it came on in the radio while they were ridding in their car, so they thought it would be a great idea to record it. read more

According to Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr.

“We chose Silly Love Songs as a Valentine’s Day message for everyone who has ever been in love. No matter your age, or how you live your life, it’s important to keep love alive and to have those private silly moments … especially at this time. We like to enjoy each other. We are still living a great romance and love story, and as that beautiful song says – ‘What’s wrong with that?’”

As COVID has reset the world what a great idea to have a little reset on music.

Take a listen to Silly Love Songs by Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr below.

Also On 93.1 WZAK: