The Bijou Star Files: Did Toni Braxton and Birdman Get Married !?

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, February 17, 2020:

Did Toni Braxton & Birdman Secretly Marry?

Did Toni Braxton and Birdman secretly jump the broom? Over the weekend, Toni Braxton’s sister Tamar Braxton, posted an image of the pair on social media. Read More

Machine Gun Kelly Reveals He Wears A Necklace With Megan Fox’s Blood In It

Machine Gun Kelly made an interesting proclamation of love for his boo, Megan Fox, this Valentine’s Day. Read More

CENTRAL PARK ‘KAREN’ CASE DISMISSED… Restorative Justice Program Instead

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has agreed to dismiss Cooper’s charge of falsely reporting an incident because she completed a program intended to address racial bias. Read More

Simone Trends After Video About Manifesting Love Goes Viral

On Sunday, while vacaying in Tulum with her new boo–NFL player Chris Smith–B. Simone made a video about manifesting love. On Tuesday, social media had a lot to say about it. Read More

Boosie Says Lori Harvey Is Not “Goals” Based On Her Past Relationships

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan have definitely been setting the tone for these relationship goals out here, and while some people are here for it, Boosie seems to feel differently. Read More

Chris Brown Says His Relationship Status Is “Single With A Girlfriend”

Chris Brown is a man of many talents–one of them being his ability to keep everybody on their toes about his relationship status. Read More

NAACP Files Lawsuit Against Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani & The Proud Boys For U.S. Capitol Riots And False Claims Of Election Fraud

Donald Trump may no longer be in office, but his legal issues continue to pile up—and the latest includes the NAACP. Read More

Officials Work To Restore Power In Texas After Outages Leave Millions Without Heat As Temperatures Remain Low

Millions of residents across the state of Texas have been left without power after the state’s power grid experienced a systemwide failure on Monday as the demand increased due to the historical weather conditions across the state. Read More

Several LAPD Officers Under Investigation For Allegedly Circulating A George Floyd Valentine’s Day Card Captioned ‘You Take My Breath Away’

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office has launched an investigation into several LAPD officers after it was reported that they were allegedly circulating a mock Valentine’s Day card with George Floyd’s face on it. Read More

JetBlue Fires Flight Attendant Who Alleged She Was Held Hostage In Jamaica

A flight attendant who went live on Instagram alleging that Jamaican officials held her against her will and sparking rumors of trafficking/kidnapping after testing positive for COVID-19 has been let go from the airline she was employed with. Read More

Serena Williams And Naomi Osaka Will Face Off In The 2021 Australian Open Semifinals

Serena Williams is set to take on Naomi Osaka in the 2021 Australian Open Semifinals. Read More

Thieves Stalked Celeb’s Instagrams To Plan Burglaries

A group of thieves known as “acrobat thieves” used Instagram to plan burglaries of multiple celebrity homes. Read More

Nestle Created A Vegan KitKat Bar

Nestle is introducing a 100% vegan KitKat bar this year. Read More

Facebook Launches ‘We The Culture’ To Amplify The Voices Of Black Creators

Facebook has launched a new content initiative called We the Culture, looking to invest in content from Black creators. Read More

Joe Biden Extends Foreclosure Moratorium; Renters Also Included In Moratorium Extension

Joe Biden has extended the foreclosure moratorium, saving more than 10 million homeowners. Read More

Cardi B Claps Back At Fans After They Came For Her Parenting Skills

During the trip, Cardi-B posted photos of her family on vacation, the gifts she received for Valentine’s Day, and videos of Kulture enjoying herself. In one of the videos of Kulture, you could see her sucking on a pacifier, and of course, fans and haters had something to say about Cardi’s parenting skills. Read More

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Reveals He Is Interested In Being President If That’s What The People Want

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has confirmed that he is still interested in politics. Read More

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms On NBA All-Star Game: Don’t Travel Here To Party, We Full!

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is speaking out, attempting to discourage people not to travel to Atlanta for the upcoming NBA All-Star Game and skills competitions that are taking place next month. Read More

Keke Palmer To Star In Jordan Peele’s New Movie, Daniel Kaluuya To Join

Jordan Peele has secured some A-list talent for his new film. The feature project, which is Jordan Peele’s newest directorial project, will star Keke Palmer. Read More

Did Nick Cannon Impregnate Abby De La Rosa? If So, He’ll Be The Father Of 6!

Is Nick Cannon expanding his family? Over the weekend, unconfirmed rumors surfaced, alleging that he impregnated a woman named Abby De La Rosa and she’s pregnant with twins! Read More

Moniece Slaughter Claims Dr. Dre Threatened Her Over Apryl Jones Comments

Moniece Slaughter claims that Dr. Dre has threatened her over the recent comments she made about him dating Aprly Jones. Read More

Dominion Energy recommends keeping your thermostat at 58 degrees while you sleep during extreme cold

The company says it could save customers up to 15% on their energy bills. The company in the last week released a list of tips for surviving the bitter cold temperatures, which Ohio and several other states have been dealing with recently. Read More

Gov. Mike DeWine doubles down on plea to get Ohio students back in schools by March 1

The plea came after an impromptu Friday night press conference expressing frustration at school districts saying they may be unable to get back in the classroom. Read More

Third stimulus payment: $1,400 or $3,600 per child? Why some are confused

Inside the COVID relief package that could be voted on by the full House as early as next week, there are two different dollar amounts which involve children and their parents that people are talking about. One is related to the third stimulus check. The other is an expansion of the child tax credit. Read More

