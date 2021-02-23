CLOSE
Cleveland Ward 4 Councilman, Arrested and Charged With Theft

At a time when people are struggling trying to make ends meet, searching for assistance to help them make it through the pandemic, unfortunately you will have some that will use this time to capitalize off of funds made available to help those in need.  But it hurts even more when you find out that some people, people that you have trusted, have been making a come up while you have been struggling even before the pandemic.

Which brings us to this story.

According to court documents and a FBI Special Agent in Charge Eric B. Smith, 74 year old, Cleveland Buckeye Shaker area, Ward 4, Councilman Kenneth Johnson, along with his assistant Garnell Jamison, have been indicted by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to commit federal program theft.   Kenneth Johnson was arrested Tuesday by agents from the Cleveland Division of the FBI after a federal grand jury handed down the 15-count indictment.  Read More

“These individuals are accused of developing and implementing schemes to defraud hardworking American federal taxpayers,”

