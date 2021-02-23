Tiger Woods Hurt in Roll-Over Crash in California

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Famed golfer Tiger Woods was hurt in a roll-over crash in the morning of Feb. 23.

It happened around the time of 7:12 a.m. as reported by the Los Angeles County Sheriff.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Woods was traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard, at Blackhorse Road, when the vehicle crashed. Woods was extracted from the vehicle with “the jaws of life” and taken to an area hospital.

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement… pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

According to TMZ, the Sheriff’s department “do not believe alcohol was involved.” There is also no word if “any other substances” were discovered at the site.

Woods himself has multiple injuries in his legs and was in surgery when his agent, Mark Steinberg, told news services.

The crash remains under investigation.

Prayers are up for Woods.

