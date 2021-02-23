CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Tiger Woods Hurt in Roll-Over Crash in California

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Tiger Woods plays in the US OPEN Golf tournament

Source: Rob Rich/WENN.com / WENN

Famed golfer Tiger Woods was hurt in a roll-over crash in the morning of Feb. 23.

It happened around the time of 7:12 a.m. as reported by the Los Angeles County Sheriff.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Woods was traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard, at Blackhorse Road, when the vehicle crashed.

Woods was extracted from the vehicle with “the jaws of life” and taken to an area hospital.

According to TMZ, the Sheriff’s department “do not believe alcohol was involved.”  There is also no word if “any other substances” were discovered at the site.

Woods himself has multiple injuries in his legs and was in surgery when his agent, Mark Steinberg, told news services.

The crash remains under investigation.

Prayers are up for Woods.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Icon Sportswire and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Rob Rich and WENN

Tweet and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

The Came Before Tiger Woods: Wake-Robin Golf Club, Inc
14 photos

Videos
Latest
GOLF: FEB 21 PGA - The Genesis Invitational
Tiger Woods Injured in Serious Car Accident Near…
 3 hours ago
02.23.21
GOLF: FEB 21 PGA - The Genesis Invitational
Tiger Woods Hurt in Roll-Over Crash in California
 3 hours ago
02.23.21
Fillm Premiere of John 3 Wick
You Won’t Believe Who Halle Berry’s 1st Kiss…
 3 hours ago
02.23.21
Dr. Dre Got Off Some Bars Towards Ex-Wife,…
 5 hours ago
02.23.21
Exclusives
Close