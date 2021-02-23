Tiger Woods Injured in Serious Car Accident Near L.A. [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

It is being reported that professional golfer and PGA record holder, 45 year old Eldrick Tont “Tiger” Woods has been injured in a single car accident where it appears that his vehicle rolled over and Tiger had to be removed after using the jaws of life in Ranchos Palos Verdes, a city in Los Angeles County, California. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department the accident that occurred early Tuesday morning shortly after 7:00am.

Tiger Woods was removed then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries and is currently in surgery after suffering “multiple” leg injuries.

We will be keeping Tiger Woods uplifted in our prayers and give you more information as it is made available.

Take a look at the video below

Also On 93.1 WZAK: