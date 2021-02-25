CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

OHIO NEWS: More Stores Added to List of Locations for COVID-19 Vaccine

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Wanda Stadium kicks-off Covid-19 vaccinations with police and fire forces receiving the first round in Madrid, Spain

Source: Oscar Gonzalez/WENN / WENN

More stores and locations have been added to help with providing Ohio residents with the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine in a Feb. 25 news conference, several of the Walmart and Meijer locations will “be able to administer shots” very shortly in addition to some of the “independent pharmacies” throughout the state.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

According to the governor, the state will receive 310,000 first doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines next week, which allows them to expand to new providers. Hospitals, health departments, RiteAid, Kroger, CVS and Walgreens can expect get larger shipments.

Despite the expansion of options for getting a vaccine, the eligibility of receiving a shot remains the same in Ohio.  Those living in the state have to be “65 years or older, employees at K-12 schools or have a specified medical condition” in order to qualify.

No word as of right now on which Walmart and Meijer will offer the vaccines.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Oscar Gonzalez/WENN

First and Second Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle expecting baby number 2!
Announcement Of Prince Harry's Engagement To Meghan Markle
2 photos

Videos
Latest
Points of Light generationOn Block Party
Mr. Potato Head Has Changed Its Name to…
 2 hours ago
02.25.21
Tennis Champion Sloane Stephens: ‘Healthy Eating’ And ‘Consistency’…
 4 hours ago
02.25.21
‘YO! MTV Raps,’ ‘Unplugged,’ ‘Behind The Music’ &…
 5 hours ago
02.25.21
Chance The Rapper Countersues Former Manager For Incompetence,…
 6 hours ago
02.25.21
Exclusives
Close