Roseanne Barr Trying to Get Kanye West’s Attention Through Social Media and a Swimsuit

Now that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are splitting up, there are going to be a lot of celebrities lining up to attract the two since they are soon-to-be single.

One of the more unlikely stars going after Kanye is comedian and actress Roseanne Barr.

Yup, the same Roseanne who got fired from ABC over that tweet on Valerie Jarrett and saw that revival of her well-remembered sitcom get cancelled after one season.

With a lot of free time on her hands, she took to Instagram with some photos of her in a swimsuit and a caption aimed at getting Kanye to notice.

No word if Kanye is even looking into Roseanne and her outfit (that would quite an odd couple if they were to date), but it might be a long time before he ends up with anyone.

Needless to say, the former “Roseanne Conner” likely won’t be the only one after Kanye.

We shall see…

