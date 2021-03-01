CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Drake Just Had His Record Broken by Olivia Rodrigo

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Drake Scorpion cover

Source: OVO / OVO

It’s all part of “God’s Plan” to have someone else break a record that Drake once held for a long time.

That honor goes to an artist by the name of Olivia Rodrigo, who’s single “Drivers License” has become a hit after she became famous through the Disney+ show ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.’

After seeing everyone and everything from Taylor Swift to ‘Saturday Night Live’ show some love to Rodrigo, it seems that her spotlight has now grown even bigger.

From Uproxx:

This week, “Drivers License” topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the seventh consecutive week. The track is the first debut single to ever spend that long at the top spot on the Hot 100 chart, but that’s not all. “Drivers License” also managed an impressive feat previously achieved by Drake: It’s the first single to spend its first seven weeks at No. 1 since Drake’s 2018 “God’s Plan.”

With streaming and radio play giving “License” a huge boost, it was only a matter of time before “Plan” had to be unseated.

Of course, Drake can always reclaim that spot.  For right now though, it belongs to Rodrigo.

Which one of the two songs do you prefer, “God’s Plan” or “Drivers License,” or even both? 

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

First Picture Courtesy of Gabe Ginsberg and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of OVO

First and Second Video Courtesy of Vevo and YouTube

SZA Reportedly Hits Unfollow After Drake Confirms They Dated, Twitter Suspicous of Age Gap
15 photos

Videos
Latest
78th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Virtual General Press Room
Daniel Kaluuya Wins Golden Globe But They Tried…
 2 hours ago
03.01.21
The Hershey Co. Chocolate World Visitor Center As Company Launches New Bar Brand
Presenting Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups…Without Chocolate!!!
 2 hours ago
03.01.21
Drake Concert After Party At Hakkasan Las Vegas Nightclub
Drake Just Had His Record Broken by Olivia…
 3 hours ago
03.01.21
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 8
Cardi B Wants to Work With Lizzo, But…
 4 hours ago
03.01.21
Exclusives
Close