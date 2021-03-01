CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Presenting Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups…Without Chocolate!!!

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Hershey Co. Chocolate World Store Ahead Of Earnings Figures

Source: Bloomberg / Getty

Let’s face it – Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup is addictive!  Who can’t resist the combination of chocolate with peanut butter filling inside.  It makes for a great paring.

Now, there is a “new take on the classic snack” that has now taken the treat on another level.

The once-unthinkable idea of an all-peanut butter version is coming soon.

That’s right!  A new Reese’s Peanut Butter Lovers is heading a store with no chocolate whatsoever.

News of the new flavor has already been made on Twitter.

Even 7-ELEVEn responded on Twitter.

That lead to Reese’s responding back to the convenient store chain.

7-ELEVEn had this to say.

Meanwhile, the company behind the popular chocolate and peanut butter treat is excited of its latest version.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The Hershey Company is calling them the Reese’s Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups and says they’re “awe-inspiring, jaw-dropping and eye-popping.”

Instead of a chocolate outside, the cups have a peanut butter candy-flavored shell and ooey, gooey peanut butter on the inside.

Expect the limited-edition version of this type of Reese’s to hit stores next month.

Would you try the new Reese’s Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups when it arrives?

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Bloomberg and Getty Images

Video and First through Fourth Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle expecting baby number 2!
Announcement Of Prince Harry's Engagement To Meghan Markle
2 photos

Videos
Latest
78th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Virtual General Press Room
Daniel Kaluuya Wins Golden Globe But They Tried…
 2 hours ago
03.01.21
The Hershey Co. Chocolate World Visitor Center As Company Launches New Bar Brand
Presenting Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups…Without Chocolate!!!
 3 hours ago
03.01.21
Drake Concert After Party At Hakkasan Las Vegas Nightclub
Drake Just Had His Record Broken by Olivia…
 3 hours ago
03.01.21
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 8
Cardi B Wants to Work With Lizzo, But…
 4 hours ago
03.01.21
Exclusives
Close