CLOSE
HomeCelebrity Kids

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle expecting baby number 2!

Posted February 14, 2021

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Announcement Of Prince Harry's Engagement To Meghan Markle

Source: Max Mumby/Indigo / Getty

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting another baby royal baby, a spokesperson for the couple announced Sunday.

“We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child”

The Buckingham Palace released a statement following the announcement, “The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince of Wales and the entire family are delighted and wish them well.”

This will be the couple’s second child and the fifth grandchild of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana.

10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Interacts with Jay-Z and Beyoncé at London Lion King Premiere

1. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle expecting baby number 2!

2. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle expecting baby number 2!

Latest
NEWS: JAN 03 Save America Tour
Yes, That Was Both Claudia and Kellyanne Conway…
 12 hours ago
02.15.21
The Remix: Peep The New Trailer To Zack…
 17 hours ago
02.15.21
Regina King Set Off ‘SNL’ With Kenan Thompson…
 17 hours ago
02.15.21
Netflix Drops Trailer For New The Notorious B.I.G.…
 17 hours ago
02.15.21
Exclusives
Close