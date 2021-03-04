Deb Antney Talks Nicki Minaj, Reveals She Thought Safaree Was Her “Gay Friend”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Deb Antney is known for keeping it real, so when she sat down with Drink Champs to talk about her illustrious career in management–fans were all ears.

Last week, Antney, and the cast of FX’s limited docu-series “Hip Hop Uncovered” sat down with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN for the latest episode of “Drink Champs” and discussed all things Hip-Hop, including Antney’s experience managing artists like Gucci Mane and Nicki Minaj.

During the interview, the Growing Up Hip-Hop star told a memorable story about how her former client, Gucci Mane, once robbed another one of her former clients, French Montana by stiffing him for a feature after French tried to establish himself in Atlanta while he was coming up. According to Antney, Montana paid Gucci $5,000 to do a guest feature on a song with him, only to have Gucci run off with the money.

“I ain’t trying to be funny, but French didn’t make it that well in Georgia,” Deb Antney said. “Gucci didn’t like French because the first time he went in the studio to do a song with him, he paid Gucci $5,000 to get on a feature. And he was just sitting in the studio, but Gucci was gone out the back door. Gucci took the money and left.”

While Antney revealed she cleared up the situation by paying French back the money he lost personally, it was her recollection of managing Nicki Minaj that truly stole the show after she noted she never knew Minaj and Safaree were an item adding that it was only after the couple had an argument that the truth was revealed.

“I never knew her and Safaree was going together,” Antney said. “I thought Safaree was a gay guy that she hung out with, and he was her helper. She never showed [affection]. When I was booking her out, she was like, ‘Deb, I need two rooms,’ but the two rooms wasn’t for him because she would get dressed in the other room, but I didn’t know that they went together. I never knew until he took my car from her, and she called me to lock him up. And then he called me, and that’s when he broke down everything.”

In addition to dropping the lukewarm tea, Antney gave the Love and Hip-Hop Hollywood star props confirming Safaree’s claim that he stalled his career to help Nicki achieve her dream in the music industry, noting that it was clearly Nicki’s choice to keep the relationship hidden.

“He put his career back for her, you know. He told me that. They put everything into her- to let her go,” Atney continued. “That was one thing about her, she never gave any inkling that anything was going on with them — I just never knew anything.”

Check out the full interview below.

Deb Antney Talks Nicki Minaj, Reveals She Thought Safaree Was Her "Gay Friend"

