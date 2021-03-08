CLOSE
Healthy Is Gansta: The Lox Styles P Opens 1st Hip-Hop Health Food Store [VIDEO]

The Black Santa Company And A Fabolous Way Host A Winter Wonderland Toy Drive

Hip Hop over the years has gotten a bad rap for being too gangsta but in 2021 Styles P is putting a new spin on Hip Hop saying that healthy is gansta.

Rapper Styles P from the legendary rap group The Lox, along with his wife Aduja is setting a new trend in the hood by opening the first hip-hop health food store called Juices For Life a fresh fruit stand filled with exotic and colorful fresh fruit including pineapple, dragonfruit and kiwi composing an edible rainbow to promote healthy living in underserved communities.

You are what you eat, Styles P lifestyle changes started negatively affecting his health, and he decided to make a change. According to Styles P we live in food deserts, we live in poverty neighborhoods so healthy eating is not the first thing on our minds but it should be, when you go into wealthy neighborhoods you don’t see fried chicken joints on every corner.

Juices For Life is to help educate our people along with giving people a healthier alternative.

Take a look at Styles P along with his wife Aduja educate us on Juices For Life in the video below.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

