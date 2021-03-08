The Bijou Star Files: Celebrity Reaction To The Passing Of Lyric Chanel

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, March 8, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

BEYONCE TRIBUTE SONG TO LYRIC …Who Died Of Brain Cancer

Beyonce paid homage to one of her fans who tragically died Friday after a 2-year battle with brain cancer, and it was truly moving. Read More

LEBRON JAMES WISHY-WASHY ON COVID-19 VACCINE …Wants to Keep Decision Private

LeBron James was just asked if he would get a COVID-19 vaccine when he’s able to — and rather than firmly come out and say yes, he waffled …Read More

CA ASSEMBLY BILL 1084 WOULD BAN BOY/GIRL SECTIONS IN STORES… Clothes/Toys Neutral

A bill being proposed in California would make it illegal to advertise certain sections of retail stores as just for boys or just for girls … including clothes and toys. Read More

PEPE LE PEW NYT Op-Ed Writer Claims SKUNK PERPETUATED RAPE CULTURE

On the heels of Dr. Seuss being muzzled for racist depictions in a few books, another beloved childhood memory is also being called problematic … one Pepe Le Pew. Read More

KANYE WEST NEW YEEZY’S SELL OUT IN UNDER A MINUTE!!!

Kanye West has still got the Midas touch when it comes to kicks, because his new offering from Adidas sold out in ONE MINUTE!!! Read More

POET AMANDA GORMAN Tailed By Security …WHO FELT SHE LOOKED ‘SUSPICIOUS’

Amanda Gorman, the poet who stole the show at President Biden’s inauguration, says she went from hero to suspect, adding it’s a reality of what Black girls are forced to endure. Read More

Halle Bailey Tweets Support For Sister Chloe Bailey Following Mathew Knowles’ Recent Comments—“I Ride For My Sister Till The End”

Following the viral comments made by Mathew Knowles regarding her older sister Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey took to Twitter to not only show her big sis some support, but also offer a little clapback. Read More

Katrina ‘Kat Tat’ Jackson Reveals She’s Expecting A Child With NFL Baller Jamie Collins

The couple revealed they were expecting a baby boy at their gender reveal party last weekend. However, he isn’t the only castmate who is growing their family. Read More

Michelle Obama Calls Zaya Wade A ‘Role Model’ In Touching Conversation

Zaya Wade lived the dream that many teens and adults alike have–sitting down to have a heart-to-heart with our forever First Lady Michelle Obama. Read More

Drake Mentions Kanye West In New Song ‘Wants And Needs’ Leading Fans To Assume What It Means

Drake recently dropped a collection of new songs, but it’s the one where he name drops Kanye West in a seemingly positive way that has fans shook. Read More

Wendy Williams Shares A Pic Cuddling With A New Mystery Man She Referred To As A ‘Real Gentleman’ (Pic Inside)

Wendy Williams has not been shy about getting back out there since her divorce from ex Kevin Hunter. Read More

Bambi Gathers A Fan Who Challenged Her To A Fight Over Husband Lil Scrappy

If BOLD was a person! These new generation kids are wild and Bambi had to put one of them in their place after the fan openly challenged her to a fight over her husband Lil Scrappy. Read More

The NFL Names Maia Chaka As The First Black Female Official

This has been a long time coming for Maia, who has a history of working with the organization. Maia was a part of the NFL’s Officiating Development Program in 2014, which aims to identify college officials who could advance to the pros. Read More

Cleveland, Akron schools begin return to in-person learning: Here’s the plan

It has been nearly a year since thousands of Northeast Ohio students have been inside a classroom because of the COVID-19 pandemic– but that all changes starting this week. Read More

Revealing Meghan and Harry interview shakes UK royal family

The couple gave a deeply unflattering depiction of life inside the royal household, depicting a cold, uncaring institution that they had to flee to save their lives. Read More

Meghan describes anguish about hurtful discussions about son’s skin color

The interview with Oprah Winfrey was the couple’s first since they stepped down from royal duties and the two-hour special included numerous revelations. Read More

Derek Chauvin’s jury selection scheduled to begin Monday

A hearing on a potential third-degree murder charge for the former Minneapolis officer could affect the jury selection and change the course of the trial. Read More

Twitter Reacts To DaniLeigh Alleged Pregnancy

Congrats may be in order for DaniLeigh as rumors swirl on social media that she is expecting her first child… Read More

MacKenzie Scott, Jeff Bezos’ Ex-Wife, Marries A Seattle School Teacher

Mackenzie Scott and Jeff Bezos made headlines in 2019 when the news of their divorce hit mainstream media. But, two years following the split, Scott happily walked down the aisle again. Read More

Dallas Cop Charged For Arranging Two Murders, Including A Woman Who He Called “Informant”

A Dallas police officer is now on the other side of the law after authorities alleged he orchestrated the murders of two people in 2017. Read More

Europe Weighs In On Vaccine Passports Ahead Of Summer 2021

As Europe is coming up on its summer holiday season, some top travel spots call on the European Union to introduce digital “vaccine passports” to help visitors enter and their tourism cash. Read More

Men Become First Throuple To Have Three Dads Legally Put On Child’s Birth Certificate

Ian Jenkins and his partners, Alan and Jeremy, identify as a “throuple.” The three belong to a committed polyamorous relationship that includes the three of them. Read More

Prosecutors Move To Permanently Dismiss Charges Against Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend, Kenneth Walker

Prosecutors in Kentucky are moving to permanently dismiss criminal charges against Kenneth Walker, the boyfriend of Breonna Taylor, in the wake of legal battles that have lasted almost an entire year. Read More

