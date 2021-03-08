CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: Ohio Expands Eligibility For COVID-19 Vaccines For Those 50+ and With More Medical Conditions

Beyond Big Cities, Independent Pharmacies 'Begging' For Vaccine

After announcing some changes to requirements to who would receive the different COVID-19 vaccines that are available in the state of Ohio, there are now more changes coming as to who would be able to get the shots.

Governor Mike DeWine has recently spoke as who will be the ones that will get the vaccines this time around and who are all required in the state.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Starting Thursday, the state is adding those 50 and up and also those with diabetes and renal disease to the list of eligible groups. These new additions are part of Phase 1D and Phase 2B.

Gov. DeWine mentioned on his Twitter account the news on the additional vaccine requirements in the state.

More additions should be coming as Ohio just started allowing those 60 and up and/or with different medical conditions to receive different COVID-19 vaccines.

There is also a new “vaccine registration website” that was launched on March 8 that was touted by Gov. DeWine for residents to sign up for a shot.

Click here to read more.

 

