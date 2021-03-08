LOCAL NEWS: Ohio Expands Eligibility For COVID-19 Vaccines For Those 50+ and With More Medical Conditions

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

After announcing some changes to requirements to who would receive the different COVID-19 vaccines that are available in the state of Ohio, there are now more changes coming as to who would be able to get the shots.

Governor Mike DeWine has recently spoke as who will be the ones that will get the vaccines this time around and who are all required in the state.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Starting Thursday, the state is adding those 50 and up and also those with diabetes and renal disease to the list of eligible groups. These new additions are part of Phase 1D and Phase 2B.

Gov. DeWine mentioned on his Twitter account the news on the additional vaccine requirements in the state.

𝐕𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐄𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞 Beginning Thursday, March 11: Phase 2B

➡ All Ohioans 50+ pic.twitter.com/Pv0JEOyKnf — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 8, 2021

More additions should be coming as Ohio just started allowing those 60 and up and/or with different medical conditions to receive different COVID-19 vaccines.

There is also a new “vaccine registration website” that was launched on March 8 that was touted by Gov. DeWine for residents to sign up for a shot.

Starting today, the @OHdeptofhealth is scheduling vaccine appointments through our central scheduling tool. The tool is on the Internet and can be accessed by going to https://t.co/p44wrHVQJG on a computer, smartphone, or tablet. pic.twitter.com/CyhBId1iaj — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 8, 2021

We are requiring providers to either schedule vaccines using this system or another electronic scheduling system that interfaces with this portal. We believe this will streamline the scheduling process, reduce data lags, and provide real-time information on vaccination progress. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 8, 2021

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Bloomberg and Getty Images

Third through Fifth Picture and First through Fourth Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland