The Bijou Star Files: Silk Sonic And The Grammy Snub

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, March 9, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak Start A New Hashtag On Twitter As They Campaign To Perform At The 2021 Grammy Awards

On Sunday, the Grammys announced the full list of performers for this year’s award show. However, who wasn’t on there was Bruno and Anderson, who now goes by Silk Sonic. So, the duo hopped on Twitter to discuss the matter and started the hashtag #LetSilkSonicThrive as they tagged the Recording Academy, and explained why they should perform. Read More

MEGHAN MARKLE & PRINCE HARRY SECRET ‘BACKYARD’ WEDDING NOT OFFICIAL …According to Church Rules

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may think they officially tied the knot in a secret wedding 3 days before their televised one — but we’ve learned the church doesn’t see it that way. Read More

PRINCE HARRY NARROWS IDENTITY OF ROYAL RACIST …Not The Queen Or Prince Philip

Prince Harry told Oprah … the member or members of the Royal Family who made racist comments about the color of Archie‘s skin was NOT the Queen or Prince Philip, so the list of suspects is narrowing. Read More

ROYAL FAMILY EVIDENCE OF RACISM SEEMED APPARENT Early in Meghan’s Tenure

Meghan Markle’s claims of racism against the Royal Family appear to be partially backed up by the fact this very issue came up early on — remember the brooch? Read More

PAPA JOHN’S FOUNDER I Tried Scrubbing N-Word from My Vocab FOR 20 MONTHS!!!

John wants to make one thing clear, telling us it didn’t take him 20 months to stop using the n-word, but instead, he wants the media to stop inferring he used it in a racist manner. Read More

GEORGE FLOYD CASE Supporters Gather At Court AS CHAUVIN JURY SELECTION’S DELAYED

A throng of George Floyd supporters are gathered outside a Minneapolis courthouse for what’s supposed to be jury selection day in ex-cop Derek Chauvin‘s murder case. Read More

BURGER KING WOMEN BELONG IN THE KITCHEN …As Chefs, If They Want To!!!

Burger King has a funny way of promoting gender equality — because it said something totally sexist about women … as a way to plug a new initiative supporting them. Read More

Source Confirms Tyrese Is Dating Model Zelie Timothy, Says She Is Not A Rebound Despite His Ongoing Divorce (Exclusive Details)

Over the weekend, Tyrese was spotted out with model Zelie Timothy as they enjoyed the All-Star Weekend festivities down there in Atlanta. Both Tyrese and Zelie shared a video of them posted up in the club as he smoked on some hookah, and Zelie then moved in and gave him a kiss on the cheek. Read More

Quavo & Jack Harlow Donate Their $500K Prize To Their Hometown HBCUs After Winning Bleacher Report’s ‘Open Run’ Basketball Match

Last weekend it seemed like everyone traveled to Atlanta to take place in festivities for All-Star Weekend. While the weekend is officially over, many people on the innanet are still talking about what went down. Read More

FBI Warns Police Departments That White Supremacists Are Seeking Affiliation With Law Enforcement To Further Their Agendas

The FBI is warning police departments that white supremacists are looking to affiliate themselves with law enforcement to further their agendas. Read More

LeBron James 2004 Signed Logoman Card Sells For $1.29M

An exclusive Logoman patch card signed by LeBron James in his rookie year has sold for $1.29 million in an auction. Read More

Tesla to Build Large Battery for Texas Grid That Store Energy for 20,000 Homes

According to the report, Gambit Energy Storage LLC, a Tesla Inc subsidiary, is constructing a 100-megawatt energy storage project in Angleton, Texas. The report also states the battery could power up to 20,000 homes during peak summer months. Read More

Twitter Reacts To Burger’s King Tweet “Women Belong in The Kitchen” on International Women’s Day

Burger King is under fire for tweeting a blatant sexiest comment on International Women’s Day that read: “Women belong in the kitchen.” Read More

New Voting Rights Act Named After John Lewis To Come “by August”

House Majority Whip James Clyburn said that he plans to get the John Lewis Voting Rights Act on President Joe Biden’s desk by August. Read More

Update: Derek Chauvin’s Trial Delayed Until Reinstating 3rd Degree Murder Charge

Jury selection has started in preparation for the trial. The process of selecting the 12 members of the jury from Hennepin County is expected to take three weeks while prosecutors and defense attorneys work to ensure impartiality. Read More

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Is Being Called To Resign From Office

Andrew Cuomo‘s alleged inappropriate behavior and sexual misconduct have left State Senate majority leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins with no choice but to ask him to resign from office. Read More

Gabrielle Union Gets Candid About Her Mental Health Struggles

Over the weekend, actress Gabrielle Union opened up about her own mental health struggles, which included battling the idea of suicide. Read More

Rochester Police Officer Pepper-Sprays Black Mother With Toddler

In the latest incident involving Rochester police officers, a Black mother was pepper-sprayed in front of her 3-year-old toddler during an arrest last month. Read More

Arkansas Woman Pregnant By Her 14-Year-Old Rape Victim

A 23-year-old woman who was caught having sex with a minor is now pregnant with the teenage boy’s child. Read More

Stacey Abrams Lands April Cover of Marie Claire [Photos]

Stacey Abrams insists that other red states can turn blue after Georgia was flipped during the 2020 election – as she turns her hand from politics to posing while starring on the cover of Marie Claire’s latest issue. Read More

Amazon Claims Victory With ‘Coming 2 America’ As Most-Watched Streaming Movie In A Given Weekend During Pandemic

Although we don’t have any official numbers from the streamer, Amazon is claiming that Coming 2 America is the No. 1 opening weekend of any streaming movie in 2021 so far, and the No. 1 weekend of any streaming movie in the past 12 months in the wake of the pandemic. Read More

Megan Thee Stallion Is Celebrating International Women’s Day By Giving Away $1 Million [Video]

In celebration of International Women’s Day, Megan Thee Stallion has partnered with Fashion Nova to give away $1 million dollars in grants and scholarships throughout the month of March. Read More

Kanye West Accused Of Accepting Illegal Donations For Presidential Campaign

Kanye West’s 2020 presidential campaign didn’t result in the win that he had hoped for. And now the Federal Election Commission (FEC) has named several violations from the rapper’s campaign, all of which could lead to legal action pending an investigation. Read More

Wendy Williams and Contractor Mike Esterman Seem to be Heating Up [Photo]

Last week, Wendy Williams sparked romance rumors when she posted a photo on Instagram showing her cozying up to Mike Esterman. Well it appears seems are moving along for the pair. Read More

Serena Williams Defends Meghan Markle: ‘Her Words Illustrate the Pain and Cruelty She’s Experienced’

The 23-time grand slam took to social media to publicly defend good friend Meghan Markle to praise her “empathy and compassion” and her strength to stand up to the “pain and cruelty” she faces every day. Read More

Cleveland Metropolitan School District, Teachers Union reach agreement for return to the classroom on Wednesday

The union and the school district announced the news on Monday evening. Read More

Gov. DeWine announces March 9 as “Day of Remembrance” to mark one year since Ohio’s first confirmed COVID-19 cases

On Monday during his weekly press briefing, Gov. Mike DeWine announced a proclamation that would designate March 9 as a “Day of Remembrance” in Ohio. Read More

Third stimulus check: Potential timeline for $1,400 direct payments

The Senate has now passed a version of Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan, which includes a third round of stimulus checks to Americans. Read More

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine: Those 50 and older, those with Type 2 diabetes, eligible for COVID-19 vaccine Thursday

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced on Monday that those with Type-2 diabetes and 50 and older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday. On Monday, Ohio launched a new COVID-19 registration website, which can be found at https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/. Read More

Airline industry pushes US to standardize health papers

Leading airline and business groups are asking the Biden administration to develop temporary credentials that would let travelers show they have been tested and vaccinated for COVID-19 Read More

Who gets the $3,600 child tax credit in the COVID relief bill?

The provision would increase the child tax credit for parents and would spread the money out over the course of a year rather than one lump sum. Read More

Cleveland Browns raising season ticket prices for 2021; hoping for full capacity of fans

When the Cleveland Browns return to the field at FirstEnergy Stadium this fall, they hope to do so in front of a full capacity of fans. Read More

