SPORTS: Cleveland State Defeats Oakland in Horizon League Tournament

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: JAN 02 Cleveland State at IUPUI

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The Cleveland State University Mens Vikings basketball team are celebrating!

They beat out the Oakland Golden Grizzlies in this year’s Horizon League Tournament 80-69.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The Vikings will now advance to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2009. It’s their second Horizon League title and the third time going to the big dance.

The newfound champs also took to the court and celebrated their victory as they truly deserved it.

All of the credit goes to head coach Dennis Gates, who did a lot to improve the team and CSU’s program to where its record is now at 19-7.

Gates became the Vikings coach in 2019 and earned the Horizon League Coach of the Year shortly after joining the organization.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Exclusives
