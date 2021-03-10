SPORTS: Cleveland State Defeats Oakland in Horizon League Tournament

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

The Cleveland State University Mens Vikings basketball team are celebrating!

They beat out the Oakland Golden Grizzlies in this year’s Horizon League Tournament 80-69.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The Vikings will now advance to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2009. It’s their second Horizon League title and the third time going to the big dance.

The newfound champs also took to the court and celebrated their victory as they truly deserved it.

All of the credit goes to head coach Dennis Gates, who did a lot to improve the team and CSU’s program to where its record is now at 19-7.

Gates became the Vikings coach in 2019 and earned the Horizon League Coach of the Year shortly after joining the organization.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Icon Sportswire and Getty Images

Video, Third Picture and First and Second Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland