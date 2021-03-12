The Weeknd Says The Grammys Have Earned It…A Boycott

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

The Weeknd’s recent album After Hours was one of the biggest albums of the year, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart upon its release in March. The Weeknd then masterfully and literally lit up the Super Bowl halftime show earning himself his very own Super Bowl ring. However as it pertained to the 2021 Grammy Awards and their little nominations the previous years Grammy Award winning artist The Weeknd was not worthy of a nomination for this year.

The Academy responded to The Weeknds displeasure of being what perceived as being snubbed with a statement:

“We understand that The Weeknd is disappointed at not being nominated,…I was surprised and can empathize with what he’s feeling. His music this year was excellent, and his contributions to the music community and broader world are worthy of everyone’s admiration…“Unfortunately, every year, there are fewer nominations than the number of deserving artists. But as the only peer-voted music award, we will continue to recognize and celebrate excellence in music while shining a light on the many amazing artists that make up our global community. To be clear, voting in all categories ended well before The Weeknd’s performance at the Super Bowl was announced, so in no way could it have affected the nomination process….All Grammy nominees are recognized by the voting body for their excellence,”

It’s being reported today that The Weeknd released a statement of his own to The New York Times in response to being snubbed and in a nut shell The Weeknd say’s he is now boycotting The Grammy’s entirely and that they have ‘Earned It’ because he is always worth it.

“Because of the secret committees, I will no longer allow my label to submit my music to the Grammys,”

The Weeknd has now joined the ranks of rapper Drake, Frank Ocean and the Hip Hop class of 1989, Salt n Pepa, Will Smith and Jazzy Jeff, Slick Rick, Kid n Play and Public Enemy (to name a few) who boycotted The Grammy show when it was decided that the Best Rap Performance Award presentation wouldn’t be televised.

Also On 93.1 WZAK: