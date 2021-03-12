The Bijou Star Files: Tristan Thompson’s Wanna Be Baby Mama Drama

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, March 11, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

The Alleged Mother Of Tristan Thompson’s Child Goes On An Online Rant Demanding He Take Another DNA Test—“I’m Not Going Anywhere!”

In a lengthy set of Instagram posts, Kimberly not only demanded that Tristan Thompson take another DNA test, she also called out his girlfriend and the mother of his daughter, Khloe Kardashian. Read More

PRINCE CHARLES BLACK CHOIR FROM ROYAL WEDDING DEFENDS HIM …He Invited Us!!!

The Black choir that sang at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding has a hard time believing Prince Charles is racist, because he personally invited them to perform. Read More

THE WEEKND BOYCOTTING GRAMMYS FOREVER …No Music for You!!!

The Weeknd’s only getting more heated with the Grammys — he’s boycotting the awards show, and not just this year, but for good! Read More

DRE’S ESTRANGED WIFE DENIED RESTRAINING ORDER …After He Calls Her ‘Greedy Bitch’ In Song

Dr. Dre’s wife just got shut down by the judge in her divorce case … after claiming she fears for her safety because he refers to her in his new track as a “greedy bitch.” Read More

Michelle Obama Posts Selfie Getting The COVID-19 Vaccination Shot To Encourage Others—“It’s Our Best Shot At Beating This Virus”

Our forever First Lady Michelle Obama is doing her part to ensure that everyone puts their health first. Michelle Obama recently posted a photo of herself getting the vaccine, along with an inspiring message for those who are still unsure. Read More

Rihanna Reportedly Trademarks ‘Fenty Hair’ As She Continues To Expand Her Business Empire

According to new reports, Rihanna just filed documents to trademark “Fenty Hair” and her fans are absolutely beside themselves with the news. Read More

Candace Owens Lands Late-Night Talk Show

According to The Hill, Candace Owens has landed a new late-night talk show titled ‘Candace.’ Read More

President Joe Biden Officially Signs COVID-19 Stimulus Relief Bill Earlier Than Expected

President Biden was initially set to sign the stimulus bill on March 12th after it passed through Congress—but he unexpectedly moved the process up by one day, as more Americans are crying out for financial relief. Read More

Judge Reinstates A Charge Of Third-Degree Murder Against Derek Chauvin In The Geroge Floyd Case

On Thursday a Hennepin County Judge reinstated a charge of third-degree murder against former officer Derek Chauvin, who is responsible for the death of George Floyd. He is already facing charges of second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter. Read More

For The Second Time: Senators Reintroduce Daylight Saving Time Bill To Make It Permanent

According to reports, several bipartisan senators reintroduced a bill hoping to make Daylight Saving Time (DST) permanent. Read More

Timbaland And Swizz Beatz Respond To Michael Rainey Jr. After Actor Criticizes Sell Of VERZUZ: ‘But We Own Triller’

Music producers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz respond to actor Michael Rainey Jr. who called them “sellouts” for selling their performance series “VERZUZ” to Triller. Read More

Azealia Banks’ NFT Sex Tape Has Been Resold For $275 million USD

Azealia Banks’ NFT sex tape has been resold for $275 million. Read More

Elementary School Teacher Allegedly Forces Student To Clean Feces Out of Toilet With Hands

A North Little Rock elementary school teacher has been accused of making a kindergarten student use his hands to take toilet paper out of a clogged toilet with feces in it…Read More

Donald Trump Sends Letter Out On Presidential Letterhead Stating He Wants Credit For The COVID-19 Vaccine

Donald Trump is begging to receive credit for the COVID-19 vaccine. Read More

Snoop Dogg, La La Anthony, Serayah Added to 50 Cent’s Starz Drama “Black Mafia Family”

Black Mafia Family is securing Black excellence. Read More

Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Are Reportedly No Longer Speaking But Still Co-Parenting

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly no longer on speaking terms with each other following their divorce. Sources claim Kanye changed all his phone numbers and told his ex if she had something to say to him, contact him through his security. Read More

Facebook Will Allow Users To Make Money Off 60-Second Videos

What a time to be a creator! On Thursday, social media giant Facebook announced its plan to help creators monetize their content. Read More

‘Cancel Culture’ Debate Renewed After Five-Month-Old Decision By Disney+ To Add Disclaimer To Older Films Resurfaces

The “cancel culture” debate was renewed online after a five-month-old change by Disney+ to add a disclaimer to some of its older movies resurfaced. Read More

Netflix test could crack down on password sharing

One-third of streaming service subscribers share their passwords with someone they don’t live with. Netflix is testing a feature that could end that. Read More

