The Bijou Star Files: Jimmy Kimmel Tried Michelle Obama And Got Shut Down

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, March 18, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Loni Love Says Nicki Minaj Was Once An Hour Late For ‘The Real’ Appearance, Adds ‘We Had To Go Buy Chicken For Her Whole Crew, It Was A Demand’

Loni Love is sharing her own experience with Nicki Minaj after audio of comedian Tiffany Haddish slamming the rapper surfaced earlier this week. Read More

Michelle Obama Shuts Down Jimmy Kimmel’s ‘Sick’ Question About Her And Barack Obama’s Sex Life

Michelle Obama shut down Jimmy Kimmel‘s “sick” question about her and Barack Obama‘s sex life. Read More

VP KAMALA HARRIS MAN ARRESTED OUTSIDE RESIDENCE… Cops Say with Gun, Ammo

Police tell us they arrested the man and charged him with carrying a dangerous weapon, carrying a rifle or shotgun outside a business, possession of unregistered ammunition and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device. Read More

DESHAUN WATSON Sued Again …2ND MASSEUSE ACCUSES NFL STAR OF SEXUAL MISCONDUCT

Another woman masseuse is claiming Watson aggressively pursued sexual acts from her during a massage … this according to a second lawsuit levied against the NFL star. Read More

DRE Judge, Declare Me Single …I WANNA MOVE ON!!!

Dr. Dre’s divorce is getting so nasty, he wants to move on with his life and be single … so he’s asking for an assist from the judge in his divorce case. Read More

RETIRED DETECTIVE HURLS N-WORD DURING TRAFFIC INCIDENT …LAPD Reviewing His 370 Cases

A retired LAPD homicide detective caught on video calling a Black man a “dumb n****r” after a minor traffic collision is prompting the police to review all 370 cases he handled during his career. Read More

GOV. ANDREW CUOMO RESPONDS TO PREZ’S RESIGNATION CALL And Prosecution If Allegations Are True

Cuomo just weighed in after Biden told Stephanopoulos the NY Gov. should resign if the allegations are confirmed to be true. Read More

RAE SREMMURD BRO CHARGED W/ 1ST-DEGREE MURDER …Over Death of Stepdad

Rae Sremmurd’s brother is facing a first-degree murder charge — this after cops say he shot his own father, RS’s stepdad, in cold blood. Read More

Keyshia Cole Explains She’s Retiring From Music For Her Children — Says She’s Proud Of Her Accomplishments (Exclusive Details)

Many were surprised when Keyshia Cole took to Twitter to announce that she was retiring from music after responding to a fan about her latest single, ‘I Don’t Wanna Be In Love’, making its way up the charts. Another fan commented saying Keyshia was lying, and Keyshia denied it, making it clear that she’s leaving the music industry. Read More

Kanye West Is Worth $6.6 Billion—Making Him The Wealthiest Black Man In American History!

Kanye West is making headlines once again in a major way–to the tune of billions! According to new reports, Kanye West is apparently now worth $6.6 BILLION—easily making him the wealthiest Black man in American history, thanks to his incredibly popular Yeezy brand, and his previously announced Gap deal. Read More

Ray J And Princess Love Call Off Their Divorce For A Second Time (Update)

If you recall, we reported that Princess first filed for divorce last year in May. However, months later, she reportedly filed to dismiss the divorce. Then Ray ended up filing his own set of divorce papers. Although there have been some issues, Ray recently spoke about the status of his marriage. Read More

Atlanta Spa Shooter Robert Aaron Long Formally Charged With 8 Counts Of Murder

Atlanta authorities have moved quickly to charge the shooter. Robert Aaron Long has just been formally charged with eight counts of murder for the lives he took that were mostly those of Asian American descent. Read More

IRS Extends Tax Filing Deadline To May 17th To Give Taxpayers Additional Time To File Returns

In an effort to give taxpayers more time to file their annual return, the IRS has officially extended the tax filing deadline to May 17th—one month after the regular deadline. Read More

Don’t Call It A Comeback! New Owner Of Toys ‘R’ Us Plans To Reopen Stores Before The Holiday Season

A few years ago many were heartbroken after beloved toy store chain Toys ‘R’ Us officially closed its doors permanently after succumbing to bankruptcy—but that could all change. According to the new owner of the Toys ‘R’ Us brand, there are plans to officially reopen all stores in the U.S. before the 2021 holiday season! Read More

Vanessa Bryant Names Officers Who Took Death Photos Of Kobe Bryant, GiGi Bryant, and The Other Victims In The Plane Crash

Vanessa Bryant airs out the officers who shared her husband and daughter’s graphic photos following their fatal helicopter crash. Read More

Parents Of The Atlanta Spa Shooter Praised For Turning Him In To The Police

The Atlanta spa shooter’s parents helped police apprehend their son after he embarked on a slew of murders that shocked the nation. Read More

Black and Latinx Workers Are Most Likely To Be Replaced By Automated Machines That Perform Repetitive Tasks; Job Automation Grows In Midst Of Pandemic

More companies are moving toward automating reparative jobs and Black and Brown people are the groups that will most likely be replaced with machines. Read More

TD Bank Teller Refused To Withdraw Money For Black Businesswoman Because She Didn’t Feel ‘Comfortable’

A TD Bank teller refused to withdraw money for a Black businesswoman because she didn’t feel “comfortable.” Read More

Gucci Drops $12 Virtual Sneakers

Lately, non-fungible tokens have been making headlines, from Azalea Banks’s audio-only sex tape to eye-popping digital art sales by Beeple. Now Gucci is entering into the NFT ring. Read More

Kirk Franklin Speaks Out After Argument With His Oldest Son Went Viral

Kirk Franklin and his wife Tammy Collins sat down with Tamron Hall for an exclusive interview to discuss, for the first time, the leaked phone call with his eldest son Kerrion Franklin. Read More

Say What Now? United Negro College Fund Elects Its First-Ever Black Board Chair

Milton H. Jones Jr. has just made history… as the first Black person to hold a seat on the board of the United Negro College Fund. Read More

Sounds About White: Cop Who Said Spa Shooter Had a ‘Bad Day’ Previously Posted a Racist Shirt Blaming China for the Pandemic

The Georgia cop who said the man accused of killing six Asian women and two others in shootings at spas in the Atlanta area had “a bad day” previously shared a photo of racist T-shirts on social media. Read More

Say What Now? Sheriff Says Atlanta Shooting Suspect Was “Fed Up” and Had a “Really Bad Day” [Video]

The alleged mass murderer who shot and killed eight people at Atlanta-area massage parlors apparently was a frequent visitor to the establishments prior to his spree, and told police he went on his rampage because it had been “a really bad day.” Read More

