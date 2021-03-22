It’s Going Down Easter Weekend The Isley Brothers Verzuz EWF

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Verzuz has come a long way since last March at the beginning of the pandemic when we had Teddy Riley Verzuz Babyface, Erykah Badu Verzuz Jill Scott and Patti LaBelle Verzuz Gladys Knight.

This weekend Verzuz dropped a who’s got next that will have old schoolers on lock with the announcement of the legendary Isley Brothers Verzuz the elements, Earth Wind & Fire on April 4th Easter Weekend.

The new school are very familiar with Mr. Bigs, Ron Isley however they may not have been around for the greatness from which he came from when he was teamed up with his family, The Isley Brothers that brought us what seemed like a new 8 track every month with hits such as ‘Fight The Power parts 1 & 2’ classic Quiet Storm cut ‘Voyage to Atlantis’ and ‘Between The Sheets’ just to name a very few. The young and old who doesn’t know about the Funk band with the greatest brass horn section in the land, Earth Wind & Fire, that brought us ‘Let’s Groove’, ‘In The Stone’, ‘September’, Quiet Storm cuts such as ‘I’ll Write A Song For You’, ‘Be Ever Wonderful’ and ‘Love’s Holiday’ to name a very few. Both of these bands were sampled by countless Hip Hop artists throughout the years like Jay-Z, A Tribe Called Quest, Ice Cube, The Notorious B.I.G, Trey Songz, Common and list goes on and on.

I don’t know about y’all but we will see you on IG LIVE after church with what will sure to be a star studded attendance for The Isley Brothers Verzuz Earth Wind And Fire April4th. Who’s your pick?

