Video’s Don’t Lie: Anthony McClain Killed By Police Video Released

There are always 3 sides to a story your side, their side and the truth/ For the just and unjust cell phone and surveillance video technology is becoming thee truth, when what was once able to be covered up, is now being outed by videos because live videos don’t lie.

Last year Anthony McClain was a passenger in a car that Pasadena police stopped for having no front license plate. When Officer Edwin Dumaguindin asked him to step out of the car, McClain ran away down the street, dash and police body camera videos show. While running Anthony McClain grabbed his belt, that’s when a Pasadena police officer shot and killed Anthony McClain. The officer claims he thought McClain was reaching for a gun, however the video of the shooting released by Attorney Ben Crump is telling a different story.

Take a look at the video below..[Warning This Video is graphic in nature]

