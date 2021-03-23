Tamika Mallory Talks About Grammy Appearance Backlash

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Social justice activists, Tamika Mallory has been a the forefront of The Black Lives Matter movement, working closely with families whose family members have been have been killed at the hands of police officers in the community. Recently the mother of Tamir Rice that was killed as a teenager by a police officer in Cleveland, Ohio, targeted Tamika Mallory after seeing her Grammy performance. According to Tamir Rice’s mother in a social media post, Tamika Mallory has been using others loss for her own personal gain.

Tamika Mallory is now speaking about what is being said about her.

Tamika Mallory say’s she has been an activist for over 25 years, when she shows up to fight for a cause, it’s because the cause has called her for help. Tamika Mallory says she was the one that brought the cameras to Louisville, KY so the world would say Breonna Taylor’s name. Tamika Mallory say’s that people that think she is getting rich doing what she is doing is sadly mistaken, she said her organization works off of donations. Tamika Mallory also says although she did not loose a child to police brutality she has lost a loved one to gun violence and although she understands the families pain she doesn’t understand the attacks on her name.

Take a listen to everything that Tamika Mallory had to say below.

Also On 93.1 WZAK: