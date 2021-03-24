The Bijou Star Files: Welcome To Celebrity Reality Hour

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, March 24, 2020:

Claudia Jordan Denies Breaking Up Gary Owen’s Marriage, Calls Out Gary’s Wife For Not Addressing Her Privately (Video)

Claudia Jordan is not having her name being thrown out amid Gary Owen and his wife Kenya Duke’s messy divorce. Read More

Relationship Guru Derrick Jaxn Addresses Pastor John Gray Hypocrisy Amid Cheating Scandal, John Responds (Video)

Since social media’s relationship guru Derrick Jaxn’s marital life was busted wide open following an expose by blogger Tasha K, Derrick is keeping the door to his bedroom open by being transparent with his followers about his infidelity in his marriage. Read More

Masika Kalysha Speaks On Derrick Jaxn Situation, Says She Will ‘Swallow A Jean Jacket’ Before Holding ‘Musty’ Hand Of Her Cheating Husband

The Derrick Jaxn fallout continues and EVERYONE seems to have something to say about the self-proclaimed relationship expert’s fall from grace. Read More

Pennsylvania Detective Divorcing Wife After She Was Seen At The US Capitol Riot With Another Man

Sources say a Pennsylvania police detective has filed for divorce from his wife after she was seen in videos taking part in the US Capitol riot with another man. Read More

Raz B’s Ex-Girlfriend Accuses Him Of Strangling Her: He Said He Was Going To Kill Me + Alleges He Sexually Assaulted Her

The ex-girlfriend of B2K singer Raz B has come forward and accused him of allegedly getting physical with her, and sexually assaulting her. Read More

PRESIDENT BIDEN PUPS RETURN TO THE WHITE HOUSE After Discipline Training

President Biden’s four-legged friends are back at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. after completing training for a biting incident with White House staff. Read More

MIKE TYSON SAYS HOLYFIELD FIGHT IS OFFICIALLY ON… For May 29

54-year-old Mike Tyson has announced he will be fighting 58-year-old Evander Holyfield on May 29 — despite Holyfield’s camp saying negotiations were dead just 24 hours ago!! Read More

D.L. HUGHLEY ON CO SHOOTER His Race is Irrelevant …ACCESS TO GUNS IS REAL PROBLEM

D.L. Hughley says folks who are splitting hairs about the Colorado shooter’s race are missing the point — and that point is this … easy access to guns is the true root of America’s mass shooting problem. Read More

CINNAMON TOAST CRUNCH I HOPE I WASN’T POISONED …Shrimp Tails, Rat Poo Found In Cereal Box???

The guy who claims he found shrimp tails in his Cinnamon Toast Crunch says he’s going to poison control to test the black marks he says are baked into the cereal … he’s afraid it might be rat droppings. Read More

‘SIMPSONS’ CREATOR MATT GROENING Hindu Org Pushes Back …APU MARGINALIZES US & KIDS GET BULLIED!!!

“The Simpsons” creator Matt Groening needs to do something about Apu, because the character is the reason many Hindu kids get bullied … at least according to a Hindu-American org. Read More

Lizzo Confirms She’s “Single” Following Recent Photos Of Her Getting Cozy With A Mystery Man

Lizzo may be starting her #HotGirlSummer a little early this year after she was recently photographed kissing a mystery man while out in Malibu, California. Read More

Quavo Hits The Studio With Migos & DJ Khaled As They Work On New Album Following Saweetie Split

Roommates, it’s been a few days since the news of Quavo and Saweetie’s split shook the Internet and in the time since, both have seemed to be keeping things pretty lowkey—but Quavo switched it up and hit the studio to work on new music. Read More

NBA Youngboy’s Mom Speaks Out Following His Arrest—“Stop Worrying About Somebody Downfall”

Taking to social media, Sherhonda Gaulding kept things simple when expressing her feelings about NBA Youngboy’s new trouble with the law…and threw some shade at his critics. Read More

Kylie Jenner Claps Back After Being Criticized For Asking Her Fans To Donate To Makeup Artist Who Was In A Car Accident—”It’s Important To Clear Up This False Narrative”

Responding to the backlash, Kylie Jenner headed straight to her Instagram to offer some clarification and to clear her name. Read More

Kenya Moore & Bravo Issue An Apology After She Faces Backlash For Wearing A Native American Costume During The Halloween Episode Of ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’

Fans of the hit series “Real Housewives of Atlanta” were pretty upset with Kenya Moore after the show’s latest episode aired the other night. Kenya rubbed many people the wrong way when she rocked a Native American headdress for her costume. Read More

Dwyane Wade Opens up About Parenting & Sparking Change Through The Lessons He Has Learned

We have all watched Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union be supportive parents to all of their children. Most recently we have seen them be open about Zaya Wade’s transition and the support and love that they have been providing for her as she continues to learn and grow. Read More

Popeyes Chicken Is Making Its Way To The U.K. This Year

Popeyes is gearing up to bring its famous chicken to the U.K. by the end of 2021, in a move that will provide hundreds of jobs. Read More

In God’s House?! A Priest And Two Dominatrices Charged With Vandalism After Threesome Atop Church Altar

A priest and two dominatrices have been charged after having a threesome on top of a church altar. Read More

Joe Biden And Barack Obama Still Speak ‘Regularly’: White House Says Biden Consults With Obama ‘About A Range Of Topics’

Joe Biden and Barack Obama reportedly still talk; Biden often takes advice from the former president. Read More

Paisley Park Welcomes Prince Fans On 5th Anniversary Of His Death

Paisley Park will remember Prince on his death anniversary by allowing fans to tour his beloved Minnesota estate. Read More

Two Smugglers Arrested With $382K Stashed Under Their Wigs

Two smugglers have been busted in India with $382K in gold and cash underneath their poorly constructed toupees. Read More

Twitter Reacts And Compares The Treatment by Police of Elijah McClain and The Boulder Colorado Shooter

The arrest of the suspect in the mass shooting at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, has drawn parallels with Elijah McClain’s death. Read More

‘Sesame Street’ To Introduce Two New Black Muppets To Show; Characters Will Discuss Race-Related Issues

“Sesame Street” has introduced two new Black puppets as a part of the show’s initiative to tackle race-related issues. Read More

21-Year-Old Suspect In Colorado Grocery Store Shooting Identified As Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa

21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa was arrested as the suspect in the slayings of ten people at a Boulder, Colorado, supermarket on Tuesday. Read More

Nick Cannon’s Wild ‘N Out Returning To VH1 Next Month

Nick Cannon’s Wild ‘N Out will return to VH1 next month with new episodes featuring Fatboy SSE, Trinidad James, and the Lost Boyz, among others. Read More

Mike Tyson Producing Limited Series On His Life Starring Jamie Foxx

Following Hulu’s announcement of Mike Tyson’s miniseries without his participation, the boxing legend announced that he would produce a limited series featuring Jamie Foxx. Producers include filmmaker Martin Scorsese and actor Jamie Foxx. Read More

Door Dash To Deliver Covid-19 Test Kits Right To Your Door Step

DoorDash will be expanding its delivery service options with an on-demand, at-home delivery Covid-19 test kit. Read More

Trump’s Former Lawyer Sidney Powell Says “No Reasonable Person” Should Have Believed Her Election Fraud Claims

One of Donald Trump‘s former lawyers, Sidney Powell, is trying to get a huge defamation lawsuit against her dismissed. Read More

YouTube Rolls Out ‘Shorts’ Beta In The United States

On Thursday, YouTube announced that they were releasing YouTube Shorts beta to the United States. Shorts is a “short-form video experience,” much like TikTok. Read More

John David Washington Says He’s Still In His Father Denzel Washington’s Shadow: I’m Always His Son

John David Washington has made a name for himself with roles like Malcolm & Marie and BlacKkKlansman, but he still believes people see him as “Denzel Washington’s son.” Read More

Prince Harry Lands New Job as a Tech Executive

Prince Harry has landed a job at a Silicon Valley startup. The Duke of Sussex has joined Silicon Valley startup BetterUp as its chief impact officer… Read More

