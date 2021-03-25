The Bijou Star Files: Are You Interested In Seeing Prince’s Ashes ??

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

PRINCE PAISLEY PARK TO DISPLAY HIS ASHES Marking 5th Anniversary of Death

Prince fans will soon have a chance to pay their respects to him, in person, when Paisley Park opens its doors to the public and displays his ashes in the museum’s atrium. Read More

Trina Says She Would Do A ‘Verzuz’ Against Lil’ Kim– Says “Nobody Has Reached Out” (Exclusive Video)

Trina, who has been in the game for over 20 years and is still a force to be reckoned with, continued to make headlines. Read More

MIKE TYSON FIGHT W/ EVANDER HOLYFIELD IS OFF… Can’t Agree On Deal

The rep says Tyson wasn’t aware the 2 sides were far apart at the negotiating table … and unless something drastic happens, Mike and Evander will NOT be fighting for a 3rd time. Read More

Janet Jackson’s ‘Rhythm Nation 1814’ & Nas’ ‘Illmatic’ To Be Formally Inducted Into The Library Of Congress

Janet Jackson and Nas are two of the biggest and most influential artists in music history, whose contributions to music date back decades—and now two of their most beloved and critically-acclaimed albums just received a major honor. Read More

EVANSTON, IL ALDERWOMAN CITY REPARATIONS NOT WHAT THEY SEEM… We Have to Do Better!!!

Evanston, Illinois just made history by becoming the first U.S. city to offer reparations to Black residents, but one member of its City Council doesn’t want its plan to be the way of the future … because she thinks it misses the mark. Read More

HARRY & MEGHAN ALL WHITE PEOPLE HAVE ‘INTERNALIZED RACISM’ …Says Their New Strategist

One of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new staffers has some interesting thoughts on racism … especially in light of the things they told Oprah. Read More

XSCAPE’S LATOCHA US ‘VERZUZ’ SWV!!!

There’s a new “Verzuz” matchup on the horizon … and it’s pitting Xscape against SWV for a battle of female R&B groups. Read More

MIYA PONSETTO SUED FOR ‘SOHO KAREN’ PHONE ATTACK

Miya Ponsetto now has a civil lawsuit on her hands — this on top of the criminal charges she’s already facing — for her infamous “SoHo Karen” hotel confrontation. Read More

Saweetie Talks About Pretty Privilege: ‘I Won’t Act Like There Isn’t A Certain Type Of Power That Comes With People Admiring Your Face’

In a recent interview with @cosmopolitan, #Saweetie talked about many thangs, including Pretty Privilege. Read More

NBA YoungBoy’s Mom Claps Back At Wendy Williams For Speaking On Her Son

NBA YoungBoy’s mother, Sherhonda Gaulden, definitely does not play about hers. Following YoungBoy’s most recent arrest in Los Angeles stemming from a federal warrant, Sherhonda has been very vocal about defending her son. Read More

Derrick Jaxn’s Wife Addresses Comments About Her Appearance: ‘You See A Bonnet, I See The Helmet Of Salvation’ (Video)

The wife of embattled social media relationship guru Derrick Jaxn is finding herself on the defense after choosing to stick by her husband following his own admission of infidelity. Read More

Issa Rae Reportedly Signs Nine-Figure Film & Television Deal With WarnerMedia!

Issa Rae has just added an nine-figure deal to her already promising media career, according to Variety. The publication reports that Issa has just signed a five-year overall deal with WarnerMedia, which gives HBO, HBO Max and Warner Bros. television exclusive rights to Issa’s work in television. Issa’s deal also reportedly includes a first-look film deal. Read More

Dr. Dre Backed Out Of Verzuz After Teddy Riley v. Babyface Mishap, Swizz Beatz Revealed

Dr. Dre was on board to take part in the popular Verzuz challenge… until Teddy Riley suffered technical difficulties while going head to head with Babyfacelast year. Read More

Ebro Reacts To Saweetie Saying She Has PTSD From HOT 97 Freestyle: Should I Feel Bad?

Ebro has a response to Saweetie’s comments about her experience on an appearance on HOT 97 in the earlier days of her career. Read More

Jay Leno Apologizes For Previous Jokes About Asians: I Knew In My Heart It Was Wrong

In the heat of hate crimes against the Asian community, Jay Leno has issued an apology for inappropriate jokes he’s previously made about Asians. Read More

Khloe Kardashian On Why She’s Private About Relationship W/ Tristan Thompson: I Don’t Want People I Love To Look At Me Like ‘Oh This B****’

Khloe Kardashian just confirmed on social media that she and Tristan Thompson are back together earlier this month, roughly a year after rumors started. Read More

‘Basketball Wives’ Ex-BFFs Jennifer Williams & Evelyn Lozada Make Up After Ongoing Feud

The drama between Basketball Wives stars Jennifer Williams and Evelyn Lozada is over! Read More

Issa Rae Says ‘I Would Never Announce How Much Money I’m Making’ Amid Reports She Landed $40 Million Deal With Warner Bros.

Issa Rae’s next move is a big one! She recently confirmed that her hit HBO series Insecure will wrap after its fifth season , now, she’s inked a huge deal with Warner Bros. Read More

Travel Bans Block Couple From Retrieving Baby From Surrogate Mother

A surrogate mother is stuck caring for the child she carried nearly a year after giving birth due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. Read More

Jamie Foxx Lands Deal With ViacomCBS MTV Entertainment Group

Jamie Foxx has inked a new deal with ViacomCBS MTV Entertainment Group. Read More

Pop Smoke’s Debut Album Breaks Eminem’s Record for Most Weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Rap Albums Chart

Pop’s posthumous debut album “Shoot for the Star Aim for The Moon,” released in July of 2020, is now the record holder after 20 weeks at number 1. Read More

Wendy Williams Apologized To Evelyn Lozada And Made Up

Wendy Williams sat down with Evelyn Lozada and apologized to the Basketball Wives star for their fallout. Read More

Comcast NBCUniversal Will Premiere The Documentary ‘Twenty Pearls;’ The History And Impact Of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Comcast NBCUniversal will be showing an exclusive premiere of “Twenty Pearls,” a documentary on the illustrious history of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Read More

Twelve Attorneys Call For Twitter And Facebook To Crack Down On COVID-19 Vaccine Disinformation

Twelve attorneys are calling for Facebook and Twitter to remove anti-vaxxer disinformation. Read More

Moderna To Create A Dual Vaccine That Would Fight Against The Flu And COVID-19

Moderna is planning to create a dual COVID-19 vaccine that will also work against the flu. Read More

The Miami Heat Will Have Vaccinated-Only Stadium Seats

The Miami Heat basketball stadium will have a section designated only for folks who are vaccinated. Read More

Timbaland Suggests That Chris Brown Has An Untouchable Catalog and Would Beat Usher In a Verzuz

Chris Brown VS Usher is the topic of discussion again. Read More

Atlanta Police Detain Man With 5 Guns, Body Armor in Local Publix

Police detained an Atlanta, Georgia man after he walked into a grocery store wearing body armor and carrying five guns Read More

New York Lawmakers Reach Deal to Legalize Marijuana

New York may be one step closer to marijuana legalization. Read More

Lucky Man: Tennessee Man Recovers $1 Million Lottery Ticket He Lost in a Parking Lot

Nick Slatten won $1 million dollars in the Tennessee Lottery — and lost his ticket. Read More

Ohio legislature overrides DeWine’s veto of bill limiting health orders

GOP lawmakers have made good on their promise to check the authority of fellow Republican Gov. Mike DeWine by issuing the first override of his term. Read More

