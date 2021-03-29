The Bijou Star Files:  Did Lil Nas X Make A Deal With The Devil!?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, March 29, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

LIL NAS X Teams Up with MSCHF TO RELEASE ‘SATAN SHOES’

Lil Nas X is fully leaning into his new hellish aesthetic — teaming up with an idea org to release “Satan Shoes” … this on the heels of his polarizing music video on the same subject. Read More

Ex NBA Star Nick Young Criticizes Lil Nas X For His ‘Satan Shoes’: “My Kids Will Never Play Old Town Road Again” + Later Apologizes, Says He Was Hacked

Lil Nas X is making headlines after the release of his new music video “Montero” (Call Me By Your Name). In the video the 21-year-old rapper/singer is seduced out of what appears to be the Garden of Eden, falls into hell and gives the devil a lap dance. The video has garnered mixed reactions, some praising the star for expressing his sexuality and being creative while others found it highly offensive and even demonic. Read More

JENNIFER LOPEZ MIXED SIGNALS OVER A-ROD SITCH??? ‘Sunday Mood’ w/ Drake

Jennifer Lopez sure seems to enjoy her kitchen, ’cause she’s stirring the pot on her relationship woes with an interesting song choice … from none other than an old flame. Read More

TARAJI P. HENSON MY FRENCH BULLDOG IS CLINGING TO LIFE Complications from Surgery

Taraji P. Henson says her little pup is in bad shape following a procedure — so much so, he’s apparently on the verge of death. Read More

UBER DRIVER KILLED AFTER TEENAGE GIRLS CARJACK, CRASH VEHICLE

Two teenage girls are facing felony murder charges after carjacking an Uber Eats vehicle with the driver inside and then crashing it … ending in the death of the Uber driver. Read More

RACISM IN AMERICA Teacher Rails On Black Student And Mom … ‘THIS IS WHAT BLACK PEOPLE DO’

The mother of a 12-year-old student whose teacher went on a racist rant on Zoom against her and her son is now filing a lawsuit. Read More

BIDEN AND HARRIS OPEN NAACP IMAGE AWARDS …Chadwick Boseman Wins Posthumously

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris had glowing things to say about the NAACP’s contribution to America — especially in the year of the pandemic — as they kicked off the NAACP Image Awards. Read More

Chadwick Boseman’s Wife With A Heart-Wrenching Acceptance Speech On His Behalf

Saturday, Simone Ledward Boseman accepted her husband, the late Chadwick Boseman’s NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actor In A Motion Picture for his final performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Read More

COVID IN SPAIN 5,000 ATTEND CONCERT IN BARCELONA

You wouldn’t know COVID is out of control in Europe and, in particular, Spain, looking at this concert Saturday night with thousands of folks packed into a concert hall. Read More

BOOSIE WHAT’D 5 FINGERS SAY TO THE FACE??? SLAP … Oh & Here’s $500!!!

Boosie isn’t with all the fake acting when it comes to making movie magic — dude actually puts some real hurt into his product … just ask this guy who got an open palm to his dome. Read More

BEYONCE THIEVES HIT HER STORAGE UNITS …$1 Million in Goods Stolen!!!

Someone hit the Beyhive … Beyonce’s storage units were broken into and burglars made off with more than $1 million worth of valuables. Read More

GORILLA GLUE WOMAN I’M PREGNANT!!! First Child W/ Fiancé

Tessica Brown‘s got more great news on the heels of finding out the masses in her breasts were not cancerous … SHE’S PREGNANT!!! Read More

CHET HANKS ‘WHITE BOY SUMMER’ IS COMING

There’s this thing these days about reading the room … and it looks like Chet Hanks skipped a chapter. Read More

WORLDSTAR HIP HOP CHAIN HITS NFT AUCTION BLOCK Already Raked 6-Figures!!!

WorldStar Hip Hop is jumping into the NFT game with its iconic chain … and it can be yours — digitally speaking, of course — if the price is right. Read More

SHARON OSBOURNE LEAVES ‘THE TALK’ Amid Network Investigation

Sharon Osbourne is done talking, at least on CBS’ daytime TV lineup … because she’s leaving “The Talk.” Read More

YG HOOKING UP THE HOMELESS …With My $200 Shoes!!!

YG just dropped a new sneaker he says caters to the streets … and he’s giving away the shoes to folks forced to live there. Read More

JIM JONES HIGH ON NY LEGALIZING WEED …It’s a Game-Changer!!!

Jim Jones is feeling really good about his home state legalizing marijuana, and not just for the buzz — he’s encouraging business-minded folks to ride this weed wave into the future. Read More

Cassie & Alex Fine Welcome Their Baby Girl Sunny Cinco Fine

Cassie shared family photos of her and Alex with their 1-year-old daughter Frankie Fine, and their new baby girl Sunny. Read More

Michael Rainey Jr. Shares Video Of An Encounter With A Police Officer, Says The Recording Of The Incident Saved His Life

We always hear and see stories of Police Officers abusing their power, but you never expect it to happen to you or someone you know. Unfortunately, today Michael Rainey Jr., aka Tariq from the hit show ‘Power,’ shared a video of his encounter with a police officer. In the video he shared on his Instagram story, viewers were able to clearly see the exchange as a seemingly non-uniformed African American male aggressively approached Michael’s driver side window with his hand on his gun. Read More

Master P’s Son Hercy Miller Says He Chose Tennessee State For Basketball Because He Wants To Put The Spotlight On HBCUs

In case y’all didn’t know, Master P’s son Hercy Miller is one of the top high school basketball players in the nation. Read More

Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman, Issa Rae & More Were The Definition Of Black Excellence At The 2021 NAACP Image Awards!

This year’s NAACP Image Awards started off with a bang, as President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris opened the show with remarks about the Black community’s role in the historic 2020 presidential election. Host Anthony Anderson stepped into his familiar role as host, announcing the first award of the night, which went to “Bridgerton” star Regé-Jean Page, for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series. Read More

Dj Cassidy Celebrates 90s R&B With “Pass The Mic” After NAACP Awards

DJ Cassidy’s hit social media series “Pass The Mic” took over BET after the NAACP Awards with a star-studded lineup of classic 90’s RnB hit artists. Read More

Montgomery County Police Release Video Of 5-Year-Old Handcuffed and Berated By Police For Running Away From School

A 5-year-old boy who ran away from school was violently threatened and handcuffed by Maryland police…right in front of his mother. Read More

Baltimore Will No Longer Prosecute Low-Level Offenses, Prostitution, and Drug Possession

Marilyn Mosby, Baltimore City’s State Attorney, announced the city would no longer prosecute offenders of prostitution, drug possession, and other low-level offenses. Read More

Tammy Rivera Responds To Zoie Fenty Over Waka Flocka’s Reaction To Daughter Coming Out, “A Person Is Not Allowed To Have An Opinion About How They Feel”

Tammy Rivera came for internet personality Zoie Fenty after he called out Waka Flocka for his reaction to his stepdaughter coming out as a member of the LGBTQ community. Read More

‘Bad Girl’s Club’ Deshayla Harris Identified As One Of The Victims Killed In Double Homicide In Virginia Beach

Three people have been arrested in connection to the double homicide that took a man and a woman’s life. Read More

Forensic Pathologist Says Andre Hill’s Death Was A Homicide

Andre Hill’s death has been ruled a homicide by an Ohio coroner’s office this week. Read More

Tennessee Governor Signs Transgender Athlete Bill Into Law That Requires Students To Prove Their Gender Listed At Birth

Bill Lee, governor of Tennessee, has signed a transgender sports bill that requires students to prove their sex listed at birth if they want to play in middle and high school sports. Read More

Halle Berry Child Support Payments Lowered To $8,000 Monthly

Halle Berry has scored a win in her ongoing child support case with her daughter’s father. Read More

Kim Kardashian Confirmed Kanye West’s Tweets Calling Her A “White Supremacist” Were The “Final Straw” That Led To Divorce

In the second episode of the final season of E!’s “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” Kim Kardashian basically confirmed that she began to contemplate divorce after her estranged husband, Kanye West, called her a “white supremacist” on Twitter. Read More

Florida City Fires Information Technology Manager Over Legal Medical Marijuana Use

A Florida City information technology manager was fired after a urine test found marijuana in his system. Read More

President Biden Calls New GA Voting Law “A Blatant Attack” On U.S. Constitution

President Joe Biden has spoken on Georgia’s new voting law that GA Republican Governor Brian Kemp signed on Thursday. Read More

Viola Davis Jokes That Accepting Michelle Obama Role Was A Moment Of ‘Temporary Insanity’

Viola Davis is gearing up to play Michelle Obama in Showtime’s upcoming series The First Lady. Read More

Cam’ron Has More Than 200,000 People Blocked On Social Media: People Are Too Opinionated

Cam’ron has gotten super comfortable with the block button on social media. Read More

Ohio opens COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to everybody ages 16 and older: How to find an appointment

Teens ages 16 and 17, however, are only eligible to receive a Pfizer COVID vaccination. Read More

WHO report claims animals likely source of COVID outbreak, AP reports

The draft report is inconclusive on whether the outbreak started at a Wuhan seafood market that had one of the earliest clusters of cases in December 2019. Read More

Opening statements begin in the trial of Derek Chauvin

On Monday, the prosecution will start to lay out their case in the trial of the former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd. Read More

VANESSA BRYANT PLEASE JUDGE, CANCEL MY MOM …Her Claims For Lifetime Support Are Bogus

Vanessa Bryant has asked a judge to give her mom the boot in her lawsuit to win lifetime support. Read More

NOTORIOUS B.I.G. DEATH RIDE HUBCAP FOR SALE AT $150K!!!

Here’s your chance to own a big piece of Notorious B.I.G. history … a hubcap from the SUV the rapper was shot in is hitting the open market. Read More

