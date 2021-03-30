Niecy Nash Say’s Her ‘Hersband’ Was Her First [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Actress/Comedian and two time divorcee, 51 year old Niecy Nash shut down the internet when she announced that she was married to Jessica Betts. Everyone assumed that the announcement/marriage was Niecy Nash’s coming out party, however Niecy Nash is saying that was not the case at all. Niecy Nash in a upcoming interview on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook ‘Red Table Talk’ that will air Wednesday, March 31 at 12 p.m. Niecy Nash say’s prior to marrying Jessica Bett’s she was ‘strictly dickly’, a question that her children had for when she told her three daughters that she found love with Jessica Betts’, Neicy Nash also found out during that conversation with her daughters that the hilarious responses from them could be comedy material. According to Neicy Nash she was married to two men one of which includes Pastor Don Nas

“never been with a woman before…I was not suppressing my sexuality my whole life…I love who I love. At one point in my life, I married twice and I love those people. And today I love this person. I’ve done everything I wanted to do on my own terms and my own way. So my choice now in a partner has nothing to do with who I’ve always been. It’s a matter of who I am in this moment.”

