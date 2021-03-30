LOCAL NEWS: MetroHealth Adds Mass Vaccination Site in Maple Heights

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Many have already made their way to Cleveland State University’s Wolstein Center in Downtown Cleveland to get their COVID-19 vaccine shots. There have been other places in Northeast Ohio where lots have gotten their shots already, even before the Downtown clinic started up.

Now, MetroHealth has started its own mass vaccination clinic at the Southgate USA shopping center in Maple Heights.

For those who can’t make it to Downtown, the Southgate location can be found at 5398 Northfield Road.

They do accept walk-ins, but you would have be 18 and older to take part and receive your shot if you have not gotten one yet.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Registration and appointments are needed to receive vaccinations at Broadway Health Center, Cleveland Heights Medical Center and Parma Medical Center. Call 216-778-6100 to learn more about registering.

This is not the first vaccination site for MetroHealth. To get a complete list of locations, click here.

It is good to know there is now another option to get the COVID-19 vaccine shots in the Greater Cleveland area.

