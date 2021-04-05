Earth, Wind and Fire Verzuz The Isley Brothers Set The Internet on Fire [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Earth, Wind and Fire Verzuz The Isley Brothers reminded us on Easter that their music gave the world devotion that delivered us from the fruits of evil in one of the most epic Verzuz battle of date al dressed in their Easter Sunday best.

Last nights Verzuz reminded me of the time I took my saved up allowance to got to the now extinct record store with a Bootsy Collins life sized cardboard sign holding his custom star guitar on it outside to purchase an album for $7.99 an album from the 1970’s that could still be partied to til this day. Last nights Verzuz reminded me about the 1st 8 track album I purchased when songs like Voyage to Atlantis was a part 1 and part 2 and you didn’t even notice that click clack noise of the track changing between the parts. Last nights Verzuz reminded me that you knew it was the weekend when you woke up hearing Earth, Wind and Fire blaring that it was Saturday morning and time to get up and clean the house from top to bottom because your parents had friends coming over later to play cards. Last nights Verzuz reminded me that as a single parent playing music in the car was our entertainment vs. watching a music video because there was no Youtube. Last nights Verzuz reminded me when I took my 10 year old son down to the flats to listen to Earth, Wind and Fire live outside the Nautica Stage because we couldn’t afford to go in but sitting outside with my 80’s baby listening to the sounds of the 70’s was priceless. Last nights Verzuz reminded me that a kind soul walked over and gave us tickets to enter the that EWF concert and I got to witness my 10 year old appreciate the sounds of a real band and get to run down and dance with the legendary bass player and founding member of Earth, Wind and Fire Verdine White as he came down off the stage with his bass to party with the crowd without a security guard, because music of Elements was about peace, love and a party. That Earth, Wind and Fire concert was my 10 year olds first LIVE concert that gave him a solid foundation for his love of music that goes beyond the computer love of the 80’s, beat machines of the 90’s, the auto-tunes of the 2000’s that has brought us to the land of one hit wonders.

Easter Sunday we celebrated the resurrection of Christ then on Easter Sunday night we celebrated the resurrection of music when instruments were played by real people in bands that had to split record and concert ticket sales to eat. Last Verzuz battle between Earth, Wind and Fire vs. The Isley Brothers resurrected real lyrical voices, real appreciation for bands loves for one another opposed to the musical world of battles we live in today that can turn fatal. We bore witness to The Elements vs. The Isley hosted by Cleveland’s own actor/comedian Steve Harvey that celebrated probably billions records sold between them, countless platinum records while each group sang background for each and neither had to be pumped or encouraged to sing live, they even picked up live instruments while D-Nice played master of the 1’s and 2’s for over 2 hour, with classic EWF hits ‘September’, ‘Reasons’ and ‘Let’s Groove Tonight’ and classic Isley Brothers hits ‘Summer Breeze’, ‘Hello It’s Me’ and ‘It’s Your Thang’ to name a very few.

Who won the epic Verzuz battle between Earth, Wind and Fire vs. The Isley Brothers? WE DID!!

If your a truly a music fan you want to relive the historical Verzuz between The Isley Brothers vs. Earth, Wind and Firelast night, or you may have missed it, either way we got you, take a look at the video below.

