The Bijou Star Files: Rapper DMX Updates

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, April 5, 2021:

DMX FAMILY VISITS AND HOLDS OUT HOPE …

Still Critical After OD DMX is clinging to life in an ICU unit with little brain function, but a few family members who have visited the rap icon are not giving up. Read More

‘RUFF RYDERS’ BIKER CLUB ROLL UP TO DMX’S HOSPITAL EN MASSE… Plan to Pay Tribute!!!

A group of motorcycle heads who associate themselves with DMX’s famous rap collective have rolled up to pay tribute to the man himself … which made for an awesome scene. Read More

THE WEEKND DONATES $1 MIL FOR 2 MILLION MEALS …

To Help Ethiopians The Weeknd is getting involved with the military conflict in Ethiopia — donating a million dollars, which will provide food for people who need it there. Read more

TINA TURNER FANS DEMAND SOLO RRHOF INDUCTION… There’s a Vote for That!!!

Tina Turner’s new documentary on HBO has revved up fans who are incredulous she’s not already in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist … but there’s something they can do about it. Read More

CHER DOUBLES DOWN ON SAVING GEORGE FLOYD

Cher is not backing down from a comment that got her dragged online … that George Floyd might be alive if she’d have been there. Read More

U.S. CAPITOL LOCKED DOWN AFTER CAR HITS 2 COPS… Suspect, 1 Cop Dead

The suspect has been identified as Noah Green, a 25-year-old man from Indiana … according to multiple reports. Read More

KEVIN DURANT FINED $50K BY NBA For ‘Offensive Language’ In Michael Rapaport Spat

The NBA has finally decided to take action against Kevin Durant for the homophobic and misogynistic insults he used in a private Instagram conversation with Michael Rapaport — fining the guy $50,000. Read More

DIDDY HOLOGRAMS INTO SON’S L.A. BDAY BASH… Sings, Toasts From MIA!!!

Diddy’s trip to Florida prevented him from attending his son’s 23rd birthday party in L.A. — well, in-person anyway … but when you’re Diddy you just show up as a HOLOGRAM!!! Read More

BHAD BHABIE CLAIMS SHE BANKED $1 MIL ON ONLYFANS… In Just 6 Hours!!!

Bhad Bhabie was clearly lying when she told us she’d already “done it all” by her 18th birthday, because just a week later she claims she’s done something new — shattered an OnlyFans record. Read More

LisaRaye Defends Fired Radio Host Who Compared Famous Black Women’s Skin Tones To His Toast Preferences (Video)

LisaRaye is catching some heat for defending a Buffalo radio host who compared Halle Berry’s and Serena Williams’ skin colors to his toaster settings. Read More

Trump’s Reelection Campaign Forced To Give Back Over $122 Million To Donors

Donald Trump’s failed reelection campaign has taken another hit. According to Forbes, it issued a staggering sum of $122.7 million in refunds to those who supported Trump’s 2020 presidential run. Read More

