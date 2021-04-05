LOCAL NEWS: Ohio Makes Some Adjustments to Health Orders Regarding COVID-19

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

The State of Ohio has resumed its daily press conference with updates in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Mike DeWine, along with Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud, gave some updates on some of the health orders that have been adjusted and consolated. Concerns regarding the spread from the State of Michigan was also addressed from Gov. DeWine.

As for the orders, they have been changed for those who want to gather in and out in Ohio.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The orders emphasized wearing masks at all times at indoor locations that are not residences, outdoors when 6 feet of distance cannot be maintained and while using public transportation. DeWine said the simplified orders have nothing to do with Ohio General Assembly and its recent bill limited his power.

Gov. DeWine took to his Twitter account to bring those changes to those who only follow social media.

➡ @OHdeptofhealth is consolidating its health orders and will issue a simplified health order that encompasses previous orders and streamlines them to underscore the most important tenants of infection prevention like masking, social distancing, and limiting large gatherings. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) April 5, 2021

McCloud continued to emphasize the importance of staying safe and healthy during the ongoing pandemic. She said that those in Ohio should stay with “groups of 10 people or less at events” with those groups staying 6 feet apart from one another, while those who are out at establishments should “stay seating while eating or drinking at bars, restaurants and banquet facilities.”

This now over a million cases in the state with close to 19,000 deaths since the pandemic first started. The state health department also reported close to 3,000 cases plus “139 hospitalizations and 12 intensive care unit admissions” that all took place within the last 24 hours.

Close to 32 percent of Ohioans have already been vaccinated.

So what are your thoughts on the new and adjusted COVID-19 health orders in Ohio?

