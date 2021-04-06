The Bijou Star Files: Fantasia Hospitalized Due To Early Contractions

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, April 6, 2021:

Fantasia Hospitalized After Having Contractions At 6 Months Pregnant

Singer Fantasia is currently in the hospital after having a scare while six months pregnant. Read More

DMX HUNDREDS TURN OUT FOR PRAYER VIGIL… Including Fiancee, Ex-Wife & Kids

DMX’s family, friends, fiancee, kids and fans have turned out big time to send him prayers and positive vibes at the hospital where he’s still fighting for his life. Read More

PAUL PIERCE OUT AT ESPN… Days After Wild Twerking IG Sesh

Paul Pierce’s run with ESPN is officially over — the network is parting ways with the ex-NBA superstar just days after Pierce posted a racy twerk session with some scantily clad women on Instagram. Read More

DEREK CHAUVIN TRIAL HIS KNEE TO NECK VIOLATES OUR POLICY… Police Chief Rips Him

Former cop turned defendant in a murder case Derek Chauvin violated police department policy with the way he kept his knee pinned on George Floyd‘s neck … so says his old boss. Read More

KODAK BLACK AMBUSHED, SECURITY GUARD SHOT

Kodak’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, says the security guard was in a car when he was struck by gunfire, and Kodak was not in the vehicle. The security guard is now in stable condition. Read More

MARC LAMONT HILL MAINSTREAM MEDIA DOESN’T SERVE BLACK PEOPLE … We’re Fixing That!!!

Marc Lamont Hill says traditional media has an unconscious white bias and does not properly cover black issues, but he has a solution … a show called “Black News Tonight.” Read More

HARVEY WEINSTEIN APPEALS RAPE CONVICTION IN NY …I Didn’t Get a Fair Trial!!!

Harvey Weinstein‘s appealing his rape and sexual abuse conviction in New York, and has a laundry list of reasons why he believes he got a raw deal. Read More

TEXAS GOV. GREG ABBOTT BLASTS MLB FOR PULLING ALL-STAR GAME FROM GEORGIA … ‘It’s Shameful’

The Governor of Texas is FURIOUS with Major League Baseball for moving the All-Star Game out of Georgia … and says he’s boycotting the org. as a result. Read More

Megan Thee Stallion Says She Wants To “Date” Yung Miami—And Yung Miami Responds Saying She’s “Been Wanting” Megan Too Read More

New Utah Law Requires Biological Fathers To Pay Out-Of-Pocket Pregnancy Costs

There is a new law in Utah that will now require biological fathers to be financially responsible for paying half of the out-of-pocket costs during a woman’s pregnancy. Read More

Tyrese Trolled For Comments During Verzuz: Hate That My Mother Used To Drink Everyday, But She’s The Reason I Know Real Music!

Tyrese felt a little extra sentimental during Earth Wind & Fire’s Verzuz against The Isley Brothers Sunday evening. Read More

More Than 533 Million Facebook Users’ Personal Information Reportedly Shared on Hacking Site

The personal information for more than 533 million Facebook users across 1was published over the weekend in what’s being described as a “low level hacking forum.” Read More

Looking for a job? Cleveland Metroparks hiring 1,000+ seasonal employees: How to apply

Pay ranges up to $15 per hour for high-demand seasonal jobs. Read More

