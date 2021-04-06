LOCAL NEWS: Taco Bell to Add 5,000 New Employees Across the U.S., Including in Cleveland and Ohio

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

One of the most well-known fast-food restaurants is having a job event all over the United States and across the State of Ohio, including Cleveland and other cities.

Taco Bell is hosting “Hiring Parties” as part of its paln to hire to 5,000 new employees at its locations.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The fast-food restaurant says the “Hiring Parties” are a one-day event to be held on Wednesday, April 21. They will be socially-distanced with the interviews being done outdoors in Taco Bell’s parking lots and patios.

Those looking to work at the popular fast-food chain “do not have to schedule an interview ahead of time,” but they are encouraged to drop by the nearest location to where they live, though they should call ahead to double check.

As for filling out an application, they can either do so online or in-person upon arrival. From there, interviews will take place are expected to be as short as 15 minutes or as long as a half-hour.

Among the positions that are open at Taco Bell include “bellhops” and general manager. Expect a wide range of openings at each restaurant.

Perspective candidates can have their interviews take place outside at tables and seats that are six feet apart from one another or do so at their vehicles. Masks and facial coverings are required for the hiring event.

Employees, if and once hired, can receive “competitive pay, leadership development programs, education opportunities and scholarships.”

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of SOPA Images and Getty Images