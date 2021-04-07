Nick Cannon and Kierra Sheard Slay Fred Hammond’s “No Weapon” [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Skip doing it for the Gram, Nick and Ki Ki did it for the Lord!!

40 year old Nick Cannon has a multitude of titles, comedian, rapper, television presenter, and actor now it appears that he is adding to his resume’ singer.

Nick Cannon teamed up with Kierra ‘Ki Ki’ Sheard gospel great and daughter of Karen Sheard of the legendary ‘Clark Sisters’, to drop a video via Nick Cannons IG proving that they are truly blessed and highly favored by slaying Fred Hammond’s smash hit classic “No Weapon”.

Nick Cannon and Kierra Sheard had social media shouting praises as Nick Cannon stirred souls vocally while playing piano accompanying Kierra Sheard soul shattering voice backed-up by a full choir. The production of “No Weapon” by Nick Cannon and Kierra Sheard was formed for the upcoming film, “She-Ball,” which was written and directed by Nick Cannon himself.

Look at God move touching souls on social media through Nick Cannon and Kierra Sheard rendition of “No Weapon” in the masterful video below.

