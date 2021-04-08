CLOSE
Multiple teams interested in trading for Teddy Bridgewater

It’s looking like Panthers Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will likely end up somewhere else, after the Panthers traded for New York Jets QB Sam Darnold on Monday.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, “multiple teams” are interested in trading for Bridgewater. Rapoport said during a phone call between Panther GM Scott Fitterer and Bridgewater, Fitterer told him if he wanted to, he would give him permission to seek a trade to another team.

Potentially, Bridgewater could land on another team as a decent backup and help tutor whoever the QB is with that team. Rapoport also expects, to facilitate the trade, Bridgewater will need cut his salary to the $10 million grantees for 2021.

 

 

 

Multiple teams interested in trading for Teddy Bridgewater  was originally published on wfnz.com

