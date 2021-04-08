LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

It’s looking like Panthers Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will likely end up somewhere else, after the Panthers traded for New York Jets QB Sam Darnold on Monday.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, “multiple teams” are interested in trading for Bridgewater. Rapoport said during a phone call between Panther GM Scott Fitterer and Bridgewater, Fitterer told him if he wanted to, he would give him permission to seek a trade to another team.

[ALSO READ: Dueling Mocks 2.0: How does Darnold Shake Up The Draft?]

Potentially, Bridgewater could land on another team as a decent backup and help tutor whoever the QB is with that team. Rapoport also expects, to facilitate the trade, Bridgewater will need cut his salary to the $10 million grantees for 2021.

Click the link to download Sports Radio WFNZ mobile app for Apple Devices or Android Devices to get breaking news, exclusives and the latest sports news.

The Latest:

Multiple teams interested in trading for Teddy Bridgewater was originally published on wfnz.com