Multiple teams interested in trading for Teddy Bridgewater

It’s looking like Panthers Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will likely end up somewhere else, after the Panthers traded for New York Jets QB Sam Darnold on Monday.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, “multiple teams” are interested in trading for Bridgewater. Rapoport said during a phone call between Panther GM Scott Fitterer and Bridgewater, Fitterer told him if he wanted to, he would give him permission to seek a trade to another team.
[ALSO READ: Dueling Mocks 2.0: How does Darnold Shake Up The Draft?]
Potentially, Bridgewater could land on another team as a decent backup and help tutor whoever the QB is with that team. Rapoport also expects, to facilitate the trade, Bridgewater will need cut his salary to the $10 million grantees for 2021.
Cam Newton Heckled At His Own Football Camp Reactions
Cam Newton Heckled At His Own Football Camp Reactions
1.
1 of 15
Parents need to pull him aside pic.twitter.com/ynAGXkktH4— CG. 🤙 (@cgthetweeter) February 22, 2021
2.
2 of 15
High school kid: you’re a free agent you’re trash— PMT memes (@PardonMyMeme) February 22, 2021
Cam Newton: pic.twitter.com/f9OFn8H4hd
3.
3 of 15
"it takes a village to raise a child"— Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) February 22, 2021
TWITTER: APOLOGIZE TO CAM NEWTON!! *12 hrs later *
THAT APOLOGLY WASN'T GOOD ENOUGH YOU LIL MUTHAFCKA!!! SOMEBODY NEED TO TEACH THESE KIDS!! WHY AINT THESE KIDS PERFECT EVEN THOUGH THEY'RE STILL AT THE "MISTAKE MAKING" AGE?!!!!!!
4.
4 of 15
Cam Newton a better man than Michael Jordan, Jordan would’ve told a heckling kid lace them shits up and play me— Cancel BipolarB stan account (@NotBipolarB) February 22, 2021
5.
5 of 15
This is the only highlight I could find on that kid at Cam Newton’s camp pic.twitter.com/Tsx2KtsjRm— A1 Auburn Fan (@A1Auburn) February 22, 2021
6.
6 of 15
Trying to read Cam Newton’s post like: pic.twitter.com/CCH8I1R8Rd— ✞✞ ᴛᴀᴋᴀᴍɪ ✞✞ (@LostSaiyanBroly) February 22, 2021
7.
7 of 15
Just a few pictures of Cam Newton being mean to some kids pic.twitter.com/iPmy30OJhw— j a c k s o ñ (@JSJohn14) February 22, 2021
8.
8 of 15
Cam Newton doesn’t have to do these camps. None of these athletes have to do anything to give back. This kid is ungrateful and choosing to take this opportunity not to soak in whatever Cam is showing him but chase clicks. https://t.co/JiYc9CZ8lv— Nick Russo (@N_Russ0) February 21, 2021
9.
9 of 15
You disrespected Cam Newton at his camp... the kid closed alot of doors and he don't even know it.— Cameron Rolle (@CRolleLB52) February 21, 2021
10.
10 of 15
Imagine getting close enough to talk to Cam Newton at a football camp and you squander it like this https://t.co/bDMOQj6NJY— Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) February 21, 2021
11.
11 of 15
Cam Newton is a nice guy cuz he should’ve made the kid do the Oklahoma drill in front of his mama and made an example out of this cornball. https://t.co/HZRDQRUd9T— Ahmed🇸🇴/Invincible the best show out (@big_business_) February 21, 2021
12.
12 of 15
Man I wish I had NFL players at my 7 on 7. Let alone a player as elite as Cam Newton. Reality check, You got a guy who has reached every mile stone that we dreamed of as kids. You supposed to be picking his brain, being a sponge. Not a annoying fly that caused no damage to him https://t.co/b1gENqCCPr— Marquez V-S (@MVS__11) February 21, 2021
13.
13 of 15
That video of Cam Newton and that disrespectful kid reminded me of this Bernie Mac clip (NSFW). 🔥😂 #RIP pic.twitter.com/u28yh2a1LD— Mekka Don (@MekkaDonMusic) February 21, 2021
14.
14 of 15
The kid: Hey dad, I told Cam Newton he was ass and hes gonna be poor soon. He wants to talk to you.— Peace God (@QreamAbdulJabar) February 21, 2021
The dad: pic.twitter.com/uvZAiHwTXj
15.
15 of 15
Cam you should have sent his ass home https://t.co/SJkUMUMnl5— Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) February 21, 2021
Multiple teams interested in trading for Teddy Bridgewater was originally published on wfnz.com