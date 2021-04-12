The Bijou Star Files: $1M Was Placed In Her Bank & She Ain’t Given It Back

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, April 12, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Former Sheriff’s Dispatcher Who Refused To Return The $1.2M Mistakenly Placed In Her Bank Account Arrested

A former sheriff’s dispatcher had to learn the hard way. After refusing to return $1.2 million in funds accidentally transferred to her account, the dispatcher was arrested. Read More

SWIZZ BEATZ ‘LONG LIVE THE KING!!! DMX’

Swizz Beatz eulogized his old friend and music partner DMX … saying he lived to help others and made their pain his. Read More

J LO MASSIVE ENGAGEMENT RING MIA …What Gives???

Jennifer Lopez is missing a ring worth nearly $2 mil, but it wasn’t a jewelry heist … it’s actually a mystery surrounding her engagement to A-Rod. Read More

KID CUDI ROCKS DRESS ON ‘SNL’ …FOR KURT COBAIN TRIBUTE

Kid Cudi paid homage to the later rocker Kurt Cobain — who died almost 27 years ago to the day — by wearing a dress almost identical to one worn by the Nirvana frontman. Read More

DMX ROLLED WITH ‘THE GOLDEN GIRLS’… So Says Gabrielle Union

DMX was a man of many passions, and one of them was watching “The Golden Girls” reruns … according to Gabrielle Union’s hilarious, resurfaced anecdote. Read More

BLACK LIVES MATTER ARMY LT. HELD AT GUNPOINT AND REPEATEDLY PEPPER SPRAYED

A U.S. Army Lieutenant was repeatedly pepper sprayed and physically attacked by a cop … all over the fact he didn’t have a rear license plate. Read More

PRINCE HARRY HEADING BACK HOME FOR GRANDPA’S FUNERAL …Meghan Won’t Attend

Prince Harry’s returning to Britain for the first time in a year following the death of Prince Philip … and he’s flying solo. Read More

PAUL PIERCE VOWS BIG COMEBACK AFTER ESPN SPLIT …’Truth’ Gonna Bounce Back Like Never Before!!!

There will be no pity party for Paul Pierce — the NBA legend’s not wasting any time sulking over his departure from ESPN … insisting he’s already on the verge of a major comeback. Read More

DMX WILL BE HONORED IN N.Y. HOMETOWN … Could Host Memorial Too

DMX could soon have a statue or a street named after him in his hometown … but first, the city of Yonkers, NY is welcoming the late rapper’s family to hold his memorial service there, if they so choose. Read More

THE ROCK IT’D BE AN HONOR TO SERVE AS YOUR PRESIDENT!!!

The Rock may be blowing smoke about running for President in 2024, but it’s looking increasingly like he’s serious. Read More

DMX Fan Credits Rapper …YOU HELPED ME FORGIVE MY DAD OVER ADDICTION

Tributes have been pouring in since DMX took his last breath Friday … and one fan credits him with forging an understanding about her own dad who was gripped by addiction. Read More

York County Coroner Says Sixth Person Has Died Following Mass Shooting Carried Out By Former NFL Player Phillip Adams

A sixth person has died following the mass shooting that occurred earlier this week. Read More

Trump Calls McConnell A “Dumb Son Of A B*tch” During Rant At Republican Donor Event

Former one-term President Donald Trump took another opportunity to lash out at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell in a lengthy rant at an event on Saturday night as he addressed a crowd of Republican donors at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida. Read More

Stylist Claims Justin Timberlake Created Infamous Janet Jackson Wardrobe Malfunction

Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson’s infamous wardrobe malfunction at the 2004 Superbowl is like the gift that keeps on giving. Now, a stylist who worked on Jackson’s outfit for the event claims the whole thing was planned. Read More

Keri Hilson Opens Up About Longstanding Beyonce Beef

In a recent appearance on Middays With Persia for Baltimore’s 92 Q, Keri Hilson addressed the longstanding beef between her and Beyonce. Hilson reveals that the two shared a healing moment and even was amenable to working with each other. Read More

Florida Man Arrested After Crashing Motorcycle With Baby On His Lap

A Florida man faces charges after crashing a motorcycle Thursday with his 17-month-old stepdaughter riding on his lap. The toddler is listed in critical condition following the accident. Read More

Miss Papua New Guinea Loses Crown Over Twerking Video

Miss Papua New Guinea was stripped of her title after posting a now-deleted TikTok of her twerking. Critics are calling the move misogynistic. Read More

Construction Of $500,000 Townhomes Raises Gentrification Concerns In Atlanta’s Bankhead Neighborhood

A new development being built in the Bankhead neighborhood of Atlanta is sparking gentrification concerns. Read More

Kids ‘R Kids Preschool Terminates Contract With A Georgia Franchise Following Viral Footage Of Black Children With No Food

Thanks to a parent sharing footage from his son’s preschool classroom showing White students sitting with plates of food and Black children with none, the Georgia preschool has lost its contract with Kids ‘R Kids. Read More

50 Cent Responds To Rumors That Diddy Is Dating His Ex Daphne Joy

50 Cent responded to recent photographs making the rounds on social media that reportedly shows his ex Daphne Joy on vacation with Sean “Diddy” Combs. Read More

Nick Cannon Expecting Twins With Abby De La Rosa, Will Be Father of 6 [Photo]

Congrats to Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa. The host appears to be expanding his family, preparing to welcome twins with Abby. Read More

Star Jones’ Ex Al Reynolds Reveals Why He Once Lived With Sherri Shepherd: “She And I Were Friendly”

Star Jones’s ex-husband, Al Reynolds revealed why he once lived with former ‘The View” star Sherri Shepherd. Read More

Teyana Taylor Is Really Playing Dionne Warwick In Her Biopic: We’re Getting Everything Laid Out + Says It Will Be A Series

It looks like Dionne Warwick’s wish for Teyana Taylor to play her in a biopic could come true! Read More

‘The Talk’ To Return Monday W/ ‘Discussion About Race & Healing’ After Sharon Osbourne Exit

After a nearly month-long hiatus, CBS’ The Talk has scheduled its return. The show has been off the air since Sharon Osbourne’s heated conversation with her now-former co-host Sheryl Underwood on March 10th. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: