LOCAL NEWS: Carvana to Add 150 New Employees in Elyria Through Job Event

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Carvana is planning a new inspection center in Elyria and the online outlet that involves used vehicles is now planning to add a lot of members to its team.

They are seeking to hire 150 people to fill entry-level positions for those who are looking to get involved in the automotive business.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Interested candidates are encouraged to stop by during the two-day hiring event on April 13 and April 14, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The two-day hiring event will be held at Lorain County Community College-Desich Business and Entrepreneurship Building, located at 151 Innovation Drive in Elyria.

For more information and to apply for a job with Carvana, click here.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Bloomberg and Getty Images