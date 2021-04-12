LOCAL NEWS: Carvana to Add 150 New Employees in Elyria Through Job Event

Carvana is planning a new inspection center in Elyria and the online outlet that involves used vehicles is now planning to add a lot of members to its team.
They are seeking to hire 150 people to fill entry-level positions for those who are looking to get involved in the automotive business.
Interested candidates are encouraged to stop by during the two-day hiring event on April 13 and April 14, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The two-day hiring event will be held at Lorain County Community College-Desich Business and Entrepreneurship Building, located at 151 Innovation Drive in Elyria.
