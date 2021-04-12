CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

LOCAL NEWS: Carvana to Add 150 New Employees in Elyria Through Job Event

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

A Carvana Vending Machine As Used-Car Prices Bounce Back

Source: Bloomberg / Getty

Carvana is planning a new inspection center in Elyria and the online outlet that involves used vehicles is now planning to add a lot of members to its team.

They are seeking to hire 150 people to fill entry-level positions for those who are looking to get involved in the automotive business.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Interested candidates are encouraged to stop by during the two-day hiring event on April 13 and April 14, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The two-day hiring event will be held at Lorain County Community College-Desich Business and Entrepreneurship Building, located at 151 Innovation Drive in Elyria.

For more information and to apply for a job with Carvana, click here.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Bloomberg and Getty Images

Women’s History Month Saving Our Daughters Inspires Girls of Cleveland
Saving Our Daughters
9 photos

Videos
Latest
DMX 'Summer Anthems Tour' - Essington, PA
DMX Ex Wife Pays Tribute To Him On…
 2 hours ago
04.12.21
BET’s ‘Baldwin Hills’ Star Gerren Taylor Dead at…
 6 hours ago
04.12.21
MODEL MONDAY: A School Trip Landed Amira Natanne…
 9 hours ago
04.12.21
Nickelodeon's 2018 Kids' Choice Awards - Roaming Show
How many kids does Nick Cannon have? Expecting…
 20 hours ago
04.11.21
Exclusives
Close