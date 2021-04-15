The Bijou Star Files: Do You Ever Get Too Old For A Sucker Bite?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, April 15, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Keyshia Cole Defends Sharing Her Hickey On Social Media After People Said She Was Too Old For That

Keyshia Cole is living her best life and she doesn’t care who knows it! At 39 years old, sis is zippin and zooin it, getting back into the dating world after giving birth to her second child a few years ago. Read More

LisaRaye, Da Brat Seemingly End Feud With Tearful Embrace at Birthday Party

The relationship between LisaRaye and Da Brat really went left after a botched birthday surprise that ultimately ended with a heated argument between the two sisters on McCoy’s talk show — alongside co-hosts Claudia Jordan, Vivica A. Fox and Syleena Johnson — “Cocktails with Queens” last year. Now it appears the sisters are back on track. Read More

U.S. ARMY SGT. ARRESTED Aggressively Confronts Black Man …PASSING THROUGH HIS NEIGHBORHOOD

A white man who is a U.S. Army sergeant saw a Black man he didn’t recognize strolling through his neighborhood, and decided to get in his face about it … but we’ve learned the sergeant’s been arrested over the incident. Read More

DAUNTE WRIGHT KILLING EX-COP CHARGED WITH MANSLAUGHTER… Released From Jail On $100k Bond

Potter has been released from the Hennepin County jail after posting a $100,000 bond. Read More

COLTON UNDERWOOD TAYSHIA & HANNAH VOICE SUPPORT …’Bachelor’ Runners-Up Happy for Him!!!

There are no hard feelings coming from the 2 women who came up just short of receiving the final rose from Colton Underwood … they’re both fully in his corner. Read More

BERNIE MADOFF Ponzi Scheme Mastermind… DEAD AT 82

“Last year Bernie Madoff asked his sentencing court to grant him compassionate release so he could die at home with his remaining friends and family. At the time, Bernie had a life expectancy of less than 18 months. Bernie’s sentencing judge denied that request, despite Bernie’s terminal kidney disease and expressed remorse for his crimes.” Read More

SHARON OSBOURNE DIDN’T WATCH ‘THE TALK’ RETURN …Sheryl Underwood, Who?!?

Sharon Osbourne’s walking the walk when it comes to “The Talk” … she’s so done with the show she did NOT watch the show’s return on the air, and she’s not spoken a word to Sheryl Underwood since their on-air explosion. Read More

Lizzo Posts Passionate Video About Continuous Fat-Shaming & The Body Positive Movement—“Fat People Are Still Getting The Short End Of This Movement”

During a recent video posted to her Instagram account, Lizzo spoke passionately about the body positive movement no longer being for fat people and how critics refuse to let plus size women openly love their bodies. Read More

Prosecutor Jerry Blackwell Slams Testimony From Dr. David Fowler Suggesting George Floyd Died From Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

During DAY 13 of the Derek Chauvin trial, many were outraged when defense witness Dr. David Fowler said that carbon monoxide poisoning killed George Floyd. Well, prosecutor Jerry Blackwell wasn’t having the outrageous claims regarding George Floyd’s death—and he ripped Fowler’s testimony during an expert cross-examination. Read More

Nike Wants To Resell Your Worn Sneakers To Help Reduce Environmental Waste

Nike is saying “aht aht” to anyone looking to dump their gently worn sneakers. Instead, the shoe and apparel giant wants to resell your kicks! The new company initiative is called Nike Refurbished, according to a Monday announcement. Read More

Daunte Wright’s Aunt Reveals That George Floyd’s Girlfriend Was Once Daunte’s Teacher

Tensions continue to remain high in Minnesota with the ongoing trial for Derek Chauvin following the 2020 murder of George Floyd, and now most recently due to the killing of Daunte Wright. Read More

Man Sues Detroit PD After Facial Recognition Mistakenly Leads to His Arrest

A man in Michigan is suing the Detroit Police Department after its facial recognition technology falsely identified him as a shoplifting suspect. Read More

Sen. John Kennedy Says People Who Want To Defund The Police Should ‘Call A Crackhead’ The Next Time They’re In Trouble

Sen. John Kennedy has a message for the people calling for the defunding of police: “Next time you get in trouble, call a crackhead.” Read More

Two Women Detail Wild Parties Where They Accepted Drugs, Sex, and Money From Gaetz and Other Men

Two women recently spoke to CNN to discuss the time they attended house parties in the gated community in suburban Orlando, and they say that the first thing some of the women were asked to do when they arrived was put their cellphones away. Read More

Need a Check? West Virginia Is Paying Remote Workers $12,000 to Relocate to the State

Are you in need of some extra cash and a change of scenery? If so, you might want to consider moving to West Virginia. Read More

Fired Officer Who Stopped White Cop’s Chokehold on Black Suspect Wins Lawsuit

A former Buffalo Police officer Cariol Horne who said she was fired for intervening when a White officer attempted to choke a Black suspect will receive her pension after winning a lawsuit on Tuesday. Read More

Justin Bieber Recalls Past Drug Addiction, Says Bodyguards Often Checked His Pulse To See If He Was Still Alive

Justin Bieber is opening up about just how bad his drug addiction was. Read More

Idris Elba’s ‘Luther’ ‘Didn’t Feel Authentically Black’, BBC Diversity Chief Says: He Had No Black Friends

As television series and networks aim to increase their diversity and inclusion practices, the Diversity Chief for BBC is sharing his thoughts on the popular series “Luther” starring Idris Elba. Read More

Joie Chavis Says She’s Not A Gold Digger After Having Children W/ Future & Bow Wow: I Don’t Get Any Child Support

Joie Chavis is setting the record straight on speculation that she’s a “gold digger” after having two children by famous men. Read More

Bobby Brown Opens Up About Past Alcohol Abuse: I started losing bodily function.

Bobby Brown is speaking on his struggle with alcohol abuse in the past. Read More

Navy ships capture video of pyramid-shaped UFOs, orbs flying above

The Pentagon has admitted that a US Navy destroyer captured this eerie night-vision footage of mysterious flashing objects flying above it and another warship. Read More

