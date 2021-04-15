IRS Sending Out ‘Plus-Up’ Stimulus Checks

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Millions of Americans will be getting an extra stimulus check from the IRS soon.

The agency is sending out ‘plus-up’ payments to people who did not receive the full stimulus amount they were eligible for.

Most people in that category saw their income drop in 2020, making them eligible for a bigger payment. Instead, they would have received a smaller check based on their 2019 tax return.

If you think you’re eligible for a larger stimulus, the best thing to do is make sure your 2020 return is filed.

