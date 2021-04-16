The Bijou Star Files: Chicago Police Release Video Of 13 Year Old

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, April 16, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Chicago Police Released Fatal Shooting Video of 13-Year-Old Adam Toledo

Chicago police have finally released the video footage of the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo. Read More

ARMY SGT. SUSPENDED MILITARY TAKING ACTION …After Aggressive Confrontation of Black Man

Pentland has been suspended from his instructor duties at Fort Jackson, pending the completion of the investigation and outcome of the criminal charges against him … Read More

DAUNTE WRIGHT KILLING WE WANT LIFE IN PRISON FOR EX-COP!!! Family’s Emotional Plea

Daunte Wright’s family is demanding a conviction and a life sentence for Kim Potter, the former Brooklyn Center police officer charged in his death. Read More

DAUNTE WRIGHT KILLING COP WHO SHOT HIM CHARGED TOO HASTILY …Says Police Procedure Expert

Kim Potter, the ex-police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright, might very well deserve to be charged for killing him, but prosecutors made a big mistake by charging her in less than 2 days … so says Timothy T. Williams Jr. Read More

J LO SHE’S STILL GOT THAT $1.8 MIL ENGAGEMENT RING!!!

J Lo and A-Rod may have broken up, but there are still some housekeeping matters to tend to…. notably, who gets the $1.8 million engagement ring? Read More

JUELZ SANTANA NOT WELCOME TO MIAMI …Feds Say He Failed Drug Test

Juelz Santana is staying grounded in New Jersey, a judge just denied his big trip to sunny South Florida — this after the feds claim the rapper failed a drug test — but his team believes it’s a mistake. Read More

WHITE SUSPECT IN MINNESOTA DRAGS, ALLEGEDLY HITS COP WITH HAMMER …Yet Lives to Tell About It

This video is unreal … a white guy drives away from police, dragging an officer and striking him with a hammer, but was NOT shot — all of this unfolding in the same state where Daunte Wright was fatally shot by a cop. Read More

ARMY SGT. PENTLAND BLM PROTESTS CONCERN NEIGHBORS after Pentland’s Arrest

Homeowners in Army Sgt. Jonathan Pentland’s neighborhood are worried they’re gonna end up suffering because he decided to confront a Black man walking on his block. Read More

KANYE WEST MY YEEZY GAP LOGO IS OFFICIAL!!!

Kanye West is cementing the logo for his company’s collab with Gap … and it looks exactly like what Yeezus envisioned when this deal came together. Read More

JACOB BLAKE’S FAMILY Pissed Over Cop’s Return ATTY. WANTS REFORM, NOT JUST PROTEST

The cop who shot Jacob Blake seven times is back on the job — something JB’s family cannot comprehend … but also something, that won’t get fixed with protesting alone … so says Jacob’s lawyer. Read More

8 killed, 5 transported to hospitals after shooting at Indianapolis FedEx building

Police said the suspected shooter took his own life and there is no further threat to the community. Read More

Families wait for news on their loved ones after FedEx mass shooting

FedEx released a statement about the shooting: Read More

Testimony complete in Derek Chauvin murder trial, closing arguments set for Monday

After both the defense and the prosecution rested their cases, the jury was dismissed until Monday morning, at which point they will be sequestered for deliberation. Read More

Michael Jordan Announced as the Presenter for Kobe Bryant’s Induction Into The Basketball Hall Of Fame

It has been a little over a year since the unexpected passing of Kobe Bryant. As many fans around the world continue to express how much he meant to so many people in various industries, his legacy as a basketball player is unmatched. Read More

Federal Judge Grants Approval To Move R. Kelly To NYC For Sex Trafficking Trial (Update)

R.Kelly has been in jail for quite some time while he is awaiting trial for charges associated with sex trafficking allegations, and it looks like there is finally some news about when it is set to take place. Read More

Madonna Claps Back At a Karen For Criticizing Her Message About Gun Control: “Come See Me & Tell It To My Face”

Madonna caught a Karen in her comments recently, and let us just say she has proven that she is not to be played with! After sharing a message about the number of mass shootings in the country and promoting gun control, Madonna went off on a Karen in her comments who called her out for having her own security for protection. Read More

Full-Length Trailer Officially Drops For “Fast & Furious 9” Featuring Vin Diesel, Tyrese, Ludacris & More

In just a few months, the highly anticipated ninth installment of the incredibly popular “Fast & Furious” franchise will be hitting theaters—and a new full-length trailer was just released to get fans excited. Read More

Jonathan Mattingly, One Of The Officers Involved In The Death Of Breonna Taylor, Is Set To Release A Book About The Shooting

Unfortunately, none of the officers that were involved in the shooting that killed Breonna Taylor was faced with any harsh consequences following her murder. Now it looks like one of the officers involved has landed a book deal and will be talking about the shooting. Read More

The Kardashians Were Once Sued For Allegedly Spending Over $120,000 On Sonja Norwood’s Credit Card

Sonja Norwood accused the Kardashian clan of running up her American Express card for over $120,000 in 2006 and 2007. Sonja is the mother and manager of singer Brandy Norwood. Read More

Phaedra Parks Reportedly Makes Her Grand Return To Bravo

Phaedra is scheduled to appear on a special episode called “Bravo Blasts from the Past: Real Housewives” on May 6. Read More

The FCC Reportedly Received Over 1K Complaints About Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘WAP’ Performance At The Grammys

The Federal Communications Commission received over 1,000 emails following Cardi and Meg’s performance. Some of the complaints say the performance was “disgusting” and generally inappropriate for television. Read More

Pfizer CEO says third Covid vaccine dose likely needed within 12 months

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said people will “likely” need a third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine within 12 months of getting fully vaccinated.

He also said it’s possible people will need to get vaccinated against the coronavirus annually.

Read More

Delaware Daycare Worker Arrested, Admits To Smothering Baby Because She Was “Fussy”

A 20-year-old woman faces 27 years in prison after confessing to smothering a baby girl that she claims was “fussy” and would not stop crying. Read More

Dunkin’ Donuts Adds Vegan Donuts to Its Menu

The plant-based treats were introduced earlier this month. The donuts are only available through delivery but they will be available in-store at participating locations in May. Read More

That’s Baller: Mercedes-Benz Unveils New EQS Electric Sedan

Mercedes Benz has just unveiled their new flagship EQS electric luxury sedan that is set to take on Tesla. Read More

Kanye West Says He’d Like The Next Person He Dates To Be An ‘Artist’

Kanye West says he wants the next person he dates to be an “artist.” Read More

Fyre Festival Ticket Holders Awarded $7,220 in Class Action Settlement

The Fyre Festival saga may finally be coming to an end. The organizers have settled with 277 aggrieved ticket holders of the now infamous 2017 Bahamian music festival that never really happened. The ticket holders have been awarded a payout of $7,220 each. Read More

Tiny & Shekinah Unfollow Each Other After Sabrina Peterson Tells Her To ‘STOP Talking About’ Sexual Assault Claims Against T.I. & Tiny

Shekinah Anderson might have gone too far in trying to defend her friend Tiny against sexual assault claims. Read More

Eazy-E’s Daughter, E.B. Wright, Says Ice Cube Is ‘Ducking & Dodging’ To Avoid Being In Documentary About Her Late Father

Eazy-E’s daughter, E.B. Wright, is calling out Ice Cube for allegedly refusing to appear in a documentary about her late father. Read More

DMX – Ready Ron Denies Late Rapper’s Claims He Tricked Him Into Doing Cocaine At 14

While fans still mourn the loss of rapper DMX, rapper Ready Ron is denying his claims that he manipulated him to do crack at 14 years old. Read More

Lil Nas X Criticized After Alleged Video Of His Mother Begging On The Street Goes Viral

Lil Nas X has been open about his past of becoming a hit artist after sleeping on his sister’s couch. But now the “Old Town Road” rapper is facing criticism after a video of a woman, who is allegedly his mother, begging outside of a McDonald’s surfaced online Wednesday (April 14th).

Read More

Sharon Osbourne to Speak with Bill Maher in First Interview since Exiting The Talk After Scandal

Sharon Osbourne will get to talk “The Talk” when she breaks her silence about her unceremonious exit from the Emmy Award-winning CBS chatfest. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: