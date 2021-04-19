40 & Fine: Ashanti Ignites IG With Smokin’ Hot Beach Pics!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

With summer just a few months away, people all over the country are toning up to look their best in heated anticipation of warmer weather. And while many of us strive to shed a bit of “quarantine weight,” it appears Ashanti hasn’t missed a beat, as the R&B singer shared some very eye-catching photos online.

Gaining praise from celebs like Trina, Fat Joe and Jamie Foxx, Ashanti’s Instagram comments were on fire beneath her collection of swimsuit posts. Cancun set the scene for the singer’s getaway, where she connected with friends and family for a little fun in the sun.

Check out a few of the photos below.

The world is slowly opening back up, and after more than a year of isolation, it looks like the celebs are back outside and definitely ready to make memories!