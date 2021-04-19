LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Adding ‘Watch Zones’ In and Near Downtown for the 2021 NFL Draft

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

The City of Cleveland is gearing up for one its biggest events in years and that would be the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft, which for Browns fans has been its own equivalent to the Big Game.

One thing they are doing, while the COVID-19 pandemic is still going on, is setting three “draft watch zones” in Downtown and The Flats to help football fans enjoy the celebration while maintaining proper guidelines.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

These so-called “Rock the Clock End Zone activation sites” are going to be placed at Playhouse Square, Mall C (near the helmet installation) and the Flats East Bank. Running from April 29 to May 1, the sites are set to feature DJs, seating and, of course, the NFL Draft on the big screen.

Carryout food from area restaurants are allowed at the different zone areas, but not drinks. If you didn’t bring anything to eat at Mall C, there will be food trucks available at that particular site.

Facial coverings and physical distance have to be allowed when you are not seated.

As for admission on attending, tickets are not required, though seating is first-come, first-serve. That means there has to be plenty of time for to grab a spot and with health guidelines in place, the number of openings might be even smaller.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Icon Sportswire and Getty Images