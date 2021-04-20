Michael B. Jordan Explains His Outlook on Life Following Death of Chadwick Boseman

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Without a doubt, 2020 was a challenging time for us all. Whether it was a loss of employment, mandated isolation or major health concerns, only a lucky few were able to make it through the year completely unaffected.

Hollywood stars were no exception: During an recent interview with Men’s Health, actor Michael B. Jordan reflected on the loss of his ‘Black Panther’ co-star Chadwick Boseman, who died last August following a battle with colon cancer.

“I do think about legacy a lot. What I leave behind is something that I think about a lot.” Jordan told the lifestyle and fitness magazine. “This past year has brought a lot of that to the forefront of my brain. Everybody’s had their share of loss in one way or another. I lost a friend in Chadwick.”

In the tight-knit community of Black Hollywood, Boseman’s death was especially difficult. For fans, the sudden loss came as not only a surprise, but a sobering reminder that it’s impossible to know what people are dealing with outside the public eye.

For Jordan, Boseman’s death made him even more determined to build a legacy worth remembering.

“There are a lot of things that I want to accomplish, and I know time is limited and life is short. I try to not take it for granted. It’s really made me focus on that.”

You can read Jordan’s full interview with Men’s Health, when it hits newsstands April 21. His film ‘Without Remorse’ will be available on Amazon Prime beginning April 30.